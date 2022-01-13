Bolsonaro’s attacks on the Supreme Court reactivate ‘hate network’ against ministers

BRASÍLIA – Upon ending the truce with ministers of the Federal Court of Justice (STF) and associating them with illegality and terrorism, President Jair Bolsonaro reactivated a series of attacks by its supporters, on social networks, against members of the Court. the runaway blogger Allan dos Santos reproduced the video with Bolsonaro’s statements to the website Gazeta Brasil and said that the president needs to fight the “crowd” of the STF. “All assholes are idiots. Fight hard against this rabble, Bolsonaro,” he wrote.

Although banned from Facebook and Twitter, Allan dos Santos remains active on platforms such as Telegram and Gettr, with more than 100,000 followers on each. They do not have representation in Brazil and do not usually follow orders from the Brazilian Justice. as showed the Estadão, a wing of the Federal Public Ministry wants to ban the use of these applications by candidates in the October elections.

Deputy Filipe Barros (PSL-PR), also the subject of an investigation into the publication of fake news against the STF, used his official profile to highlight Bolsonaro’s accusation that the ministers are “Lula’s defenders”. The publication received more than 20,000 interactions and was among the most popular on the topic on Facebook. Luís Roberto Barroso was one of the ministers closest to the core of Operation Lava Jato, an investigation that resulted in the PT’s arrest in 2018.

The president’s statements also provided apocryphal pages maintained by supporters. One of them, Opinião Verdade, published that the “STF has already crossed all legal and illegal limits” and that it is “a factory of legal aberrations”.

Another profile, entitled Pixuleco, wrote that “in addition to defending terrorists, Barroso adored João de Deus”. The criticisms also had repercussions on Facebook pages such as “Bolsonaro Tem Razão”, “Jair Bolsonaro 2022”, “Brasil contra PT” and “Eu Quero Lula na Cadeia”.

In the interview with Gazeta Brasil, Bolsonaro accused STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes of acting outside the Constitution, said that Barroso “understands terrorism” and linked the two magistrates to the pre-campaign of former President Lula (PT) to the Planalto Palace. .

Before joining the STF, Barroso acted as a lawyer in the defense of Cesare Battisti, sentenced to life imprisonment in Italy. Moraes, in turn, is the rapporteur of the main cases that are being processed in the Court against Bolsonaro and some of his main allies.