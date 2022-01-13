Boris Johnson accused of partying during UK lockdown

Secretary to the Prime Minister Martin Reynolds sent an email to officials inviting them to the event at the official residence

Julian Simmonds/EFE Boris Johnson had a party during the lockdown



the prime minister of United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, entered a new controversy this Tuesday (11) after being accused of having a party in the gardens of his official residence, in Downing Street, during the confinement. The case would have taken place in May 2020 – almost two months after the country declared lockdown. According to British media, Johnson’s secretary, Martin Reynolds, sent an email to employees inviting them to “enjoy the good weather after an incredibly busy period” to drink with social distancing. “Join us from 6pm and bring your own drinks,” read the leaked message to the press. The party was attended by Johnson and his wife, Carrie. In a statement, London police said they were investigating the case. “The Metropolitan Police Service is aware of the information regarding the alleged breaches of health protection regulations in Downing Street as of 20 May 2020 and is in contact with the office,” it announced. The YouGov poll, released on Tuesday, shows that support for Boris Johnson’s resignation reaches 56% – 8% more than in November. The poll also shows that 1 in 3 Conservatives support the resignation of the British Prime Minister.

*With information from AFP