Boris Johnson faces resignation calls for party amid confinement – International

the prime minister of United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, asked for “sincere apologies” this Wednesday, 12, when admitting for the first time that broke confinement rules by attending a party in Downing Streett, its official residence, as the country was urged to isolate itself to contain the pandemic.

The case first came to light when British newspapers The Guardian and The Independent carried out a journalistic investigation pointing out that a group of around 20 government officials had a party on May 15, 2020.

Last month, a photo of the event washed down with cheese and wine showed the prime minister in the garden of the official residence, which contradicted his version that there had been no party.

Last Monday, the 10th, Boris’ image crisis worsened when the British network ITV released an email sent by the prime minister’s private secretary inviting at least 100 government officials to the occasion.

“After an incredibly busy period, it would be nice to make the most of the pleasant weather and socially-distance a few drinks in the gardens at number 10 [referência ao endereço 10, Downing Street], tonight,” read the message sent by Martin Reynolds. “Please join us at 6pm and bring your own drink!”

At the time, there were severe restrictions imposed by the government to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus. They included a ban on the operation of bars and restaurants and prohibited gatherings of more than two people residing in different houses.

Before parliament, Boris said on Wednesday that the outrage that the revelations caused is understandable. “I understand the anger they feel at me for the government I lead when they think that Downing Street’s rules are not being followed properly by the people who make the rules.”

In the prime minister’s version, he stayed at the party for 25 minutes to thank the staff and then returned to his office to continue working. “In retrospect, I should have sent everyone back inside.”

The admission and apology, however, did not calm the spirits of parliamentarians who had already been subjecting the prime minister to a process of frying in recent months.

“The party is over, Prime Minister,” said Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labor Party, adding that Boris must resign from his post and that the public considers him a liar.

“After months of deceit and deceit, the pathetic spectacle of a man who has run out of road. His defense that he didn’t realize he was at a party is so ridiculous as to be offensive to the British public.”

Leaving the post needs a vote of confidence

Boris Johnson can be removed from the article, but the process is bureaucratic and demands political articulation behind the scenes. For this to happen, at least 15% of the Conservative Party bench (55 of Boris’ 361 supporters) in Parliament must write letters to the body known as the 1922 Committee. reliable”.

The letters to the 1922 Committee are confidential, so the only person who knows how many requests for the vote of confidence were sent is the body’s chairman, Graham Brady. It is also he who decides the date of the possible vote, in consultation with the leader of the Conservative Party.

In 2018, when the then Prime Minister Theresa May faced a vote of confidence, the vote was held on the same day that the Chairman of the Committee announced that he had received enough letters to start the process.

With voting open, all Conservative MPs can vote for or against Boris. If the prime minister wins, he remains in office and cannot be challenged again for the next 12 months. If he loses, he is forced to resign and barred from running for the next leader.AFP and REUTERS