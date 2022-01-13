Botafogo hires SporTV commentator for the football department – 01/12/2022

Botafogo has an arrangement for journalist Raphael Rezende, from SportTV, assume the position of “head scout” in the club’s football department. He will work alongside director Eduardo Freeland in the market analysis and evaluation of possible names for the cast. Market analyst Brunno Noce also arrives at General Severiano.

Raphael has a management course at the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and also has a B license as a coach of the entity. He participated in a selection process carried out by Glorioso that had other names and was chosen for the vacancy.

New look

Botafogo invests in scouting analysis, market and science and announces Raphael Rezende as Head Scout; Brunno Noce is the new Market Analyst pic.twitter.com/YMxqWrpPsh — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) January 12, 2022

It is worth mentioning that, when the current management took over, at the beginning of last year, the idea was that, in the reformulation that was carried out in the football department, in addition to the director and a CEO, the ‘head scout’ would also arrive. At the time, however, financial issues prevented the matter from being taken forward.

The journalist will have a role in the organization chart of the football department, liaising between the board of the folder and the administrative part of the club, seeking a balance between sectors in the evaluation of names for the squad.

Raphael alongside Elano, Mauro Silva and Marcos Assumpcao, fellow students at CBF Image: Personal Archive

On the last 10th, Botafogo announced the signing of a binding contract – a document that demonstrates a firm commitment by the buyer to execute the business indicated therein – with Eagle Holdings, a fund owned by John Textor. The American businessman is going to buy 90% of the Alvinegra Football Society (SAF).

The change in administration promises new air to the club’s football, given the financial support that the portfolio will receive throughout the bond.

A commentator for SporTV, a sports channel on pay TV, he stood out for his analysis and never hid his desire to work for a club.

“I know that the market is even much more complex than that of journalism, but I see myself, for example, up front, thinking of an opportunity to apply what I believe in within a club. recovery, coming from the bottom up, a new project as it is a club-company in Brazil and that has good references – it has a different thinking with more technical decisions – or a giant suffering”, he said, in a recent interview with UOL Esporte.