Botafogo reiterates the importance of voting and the participation of directors and partners in the deliberations on the sale to John Textor

Botafogo is going through one of the most important weeks in its history and wants intense participation of its partners and advisors in the major decisions that will take place on January 13th (Deliberative Council Session) and on January 14th (General Assembly of Partners).

Deliberative Council Session

Date: 1/13/22

Time: 7pm

Location: Av Venceslau Brás, 72

Meeting format: hybrid (virtual and face-to-face)

Notes: Directors will receive instructions regarding access to the electronic platform that will allow remote participation in the meeting, including the necessary indications to enable the exercise of the right to vote.

General Meeting (Partners)

Date: 1/14/22

Hours: 9 am to 7 pm

Eligible to vote: Pursuant to article 45 of the Bylaws, partners, who are older, capable and up to date with their obligations, of the following categories: (i) holders of titles; (ii) owner, contributor and emeritus who joined the membership before January 13, 2021; and (iii) fans whose membership took place until January 13, 2020.

Voting format: hybrid (virtual and face-to-face)

Observations: The Assembly will have a single online voting system, which can be accessed by cell phone or computer. Access information (login and password) will be distributed by email and SMS from next Thursday, January 13th, and a support structure for the member will be available at the Club’s headquarters.

We also inform you that the document with the “general conditions” of the binding agreement between Botafogo and John Textor/Eagle Holdings is available on the Transparency Portal on the Club’s website.

Click here and access the document!