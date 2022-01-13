Botafogo’s Fiscal Council gives a favorable opinion on the sale of SAF to John Textor | botafogo

Botafogo’s Fiscal Council sent a message this Thursday morning to the club’s advisors in which it gives a favorable opinion on the sale of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol to John Textor. This group was one of the few that had access to the entirety of the contract, along with the Board of Directors and those involved in the deal.

In the club or outside, everyone who had access to the document signed a confidentiality agreement. The contract will not be shared with all directors and partners in general. However, at this Thursday’s meeting, in General Severiano, the leaders are expected to ask questions or provide updates. Therefore, the club denied requests for the meeting to be broadcast live.

Club starts voting on the sale of football to investors that night

The Chairman of the Audit Committee, André Souza, and the members of the Board of Directors Ednaldo Fernandes Júnior, Eduardo Dias Corrêa, Gustavo Damázio de Noronha, José Antônio de Franco, Luís Fernando Lôpo de Souza Santos, Marcos André Cavalcanti Ruffier, Paulo Cesar dos Santos, Paulo Roberto Barral and Victor Octavio Seith Zambrana.

Last week, the board shared with the directors the main terms of the agreement with the American businessman. Since then, Textor has arrived in Brazil, negotiated the last details and asked for small changes. Then, he got ahead when talking to the ge about the plans he has as a new owner of white-and-white football.

John Textor will buy football from Botafogo for R$ 400 million, which will be paid over the next three years. Of this amount, R$ 50 million will enter the club’s coffers as early as next week, provided that the internal bodies approve the deal. The other R$ 350 will be invested directly in the new company that was created.

The American John Textor is a businessman with media business. He was an executive at Digital Domain, a special effects company that worked on several films. He bought his stake in Crystal Palace in August 2021 for €103 million. He is negotiating to acquire RWD Molenbeek, from the Belgian second division, and tries to buy 25% of Benfica.

American will own the new alvinegra company

The entrepreneur started his career as a programmer. After Digital Domain, he founded and was CEO of fuboTV, a US-based streaming company focused on sports distribution and general entertainment. The IPO of fuboTV on the New York Stock Exchange generated a valuation of US$ 8 billion (about R$ 45 billion) in October 2020.

Forbes magazine ranked Textor in 2016 as “Hollywood’s virtual reality guru”. He is known for advocating the marriage of media and technology. According to the businessman, one of his main goals is to diversify revenues in the clubs.