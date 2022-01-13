Brasília registers the country’s highest rise in the price of the basic food basket

posted on 01/11/2022 15:54



The average value of the basic food consumption basket in Brasília (DF) increased 14% in December, the highest increase in the country. Another six capitals showed an increase in prices in relation to November — especially Manaus (AM) and Fortaleza (CE), whose values ​​changed by 7.8% and 6.8%, respectively. The smallest increase occurred in São Paulo, where the basket rose by 0.1%. The data are from the HORUS/FGV Ibre Consumer Basket platform.

The only city analyzed to register a decline was Belo Horizonte (MG), with -2.7%. The result was driven by the fall in the price of bread (-22.5%), beef (-9.6%) and milk (-2.5%). Now, the capital of Minas Gerais has baskets for R$ 527.93. In Brasília, where the basic food basket costs R$ 681.87, the products that most contributed to the increase were fruit (12.7%), coffee (5.7%) and chicken (5.8%).

Although the largest variation was reported in the Federal District, the most expensive basket is the one found in Rio de Janeiro, at R$830.27, followed by R$799.54 in São Paulo and R$752.40 in Fortaleza.

In general, fruit and powdered coffee rose in all capitals. In the case of the first product, the increase is related to the summer and to the great demand encouraged by the end-of-year festivities, especially Christmas. In addition, vegetables also increased in seven of the eight cities surveyed, pressured by the upward trend in the price of potatoes and onions, which are influenced by climatic factors that harmed the harvest. There is also the issue of rising international prices and the appreciation of the dollar, which has been an incentive for exports, pushing up prices on the domestic market.

Among the products that showed a reduction in prices are rice, beef, UHT milk and beans. In the case of rice and beans, essential and traditional in Brazilian food, the high value has impacted demand, forcing prices down. Another factor is the higher incidence of rain, which favors a greater supply.

enlarged basket

The expanded basket — which, in addition to food, includes beverages and hygiene and cleaning products — also recorded a high in five of the eight capitals evaluated. The highest values ​​are in Rio de Janeiro (R$ 1,753.83) and São Paulo (R$ 1,686.49). The biggest changes, also following the same behavior of the basic food basket, were reported in Brasília (13.6%), Fortaleza (5.0%) and Manaus (3.9%), while São Paulo and Belo Horizonte showed a slight retraction .

In this category, the rise of hygiene and cleaning products in most capitals stands out. Once again, the rise in the dollar adds to the scenario. The appreciation of the currency has to do with the costs of inputs used in the production of these items, in addition to the rise in the price of oil and derivatives, which directly impacts the manufacturing costs of chemical industry products, as well as packaging.

*Intern under the supervision of Andreia Castro