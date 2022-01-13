Brazil details the search for reinforcements at Vasco and leaves the door open for Bruno Gomes and Vanderlei to return | vasco

After the official presentation of the duo Weverton and Isaque, two of Vasco’s many new faces for 2022, Carlos Brazil gave a press conference and answered some questions from journalists. The football general manager detailed the club’s search for reinforcements and made it clear that he still has Bruno Gomes and Vanderlei, who are training at alternative times.

The club announced on Wednesday that Bruno, a 20-year-old midfielder revealed by the club, was negotiating his departure. Brazil said he still hopes to convince him to stay.

+ Vasco’s signings for 2022: see who arrives and who goes

– (Bruno Gomes) He is a very important player for us. I consider him one of the best players in the position at his age. But it’s a boy who was a little scared by everything that happened last year. I talked to him. He has a desire to leave the club. People respect. He is aware that his departure has to be something beneficial for the club. There are no negotiations in progress right now. There was a possibility of a loan, but I don’t know if it will happen – explained the manager.

“We hope that his reflection will make Bruno change his mind and want to stay. As he has the desire to leave, Zé needs to have players who really want to be at Vasco. That’s why he’s training separately. if he turns the key and says he wants to stay at Vasco, he can be reinstated”, he added.

1 of 3 Carlos Brazil, Vasco’s football general manager, gives a press conference — Photo: Marcelo Baltar / ge Carlos Brazil, Vasco’s football general manager, gives a press conference — Photo: Marcelo Baltar / ge

Vanderlei and Leandro Castan are in a situation similar to that of Bruno Gomes: both want to go out and are training separately while they don’t agree on their outputs. Carlos Brazil said that the possibility of the goalkeeper being reinstated exists.

– We are talking with Castan and with Vanderlei. There is Castan’s desire to leave. There is a negotiation, it is not simple. We need to talk a little more to seek an understanding with Vanderlei. I still haven’t been able to talk to him. Let’s look for the best situation for everyone. Vanderlei, if there is an understanding of ours, as well as Bruno Gomes, there is a possibility that he will be reinstated. But we want committed players. We have to talk and find the best situation for everyone – he explained.

Finally, Carlos Brazil said he hopes to make room for the base, including some of the boys who are currently in action at Copinha. But he explained that he is still looking for reinforcements for the club.

– Specifying a number (of reinforcements) is complicated. But we want a defender or two, another can come later. Let’s see the boys. Zé Ricardo wants to give Ulisses a chance, Zé Vitor and Pimentel are doing very well at Copinha. Andrey is exceptional and is in Copinha – he said.

“We also want one or two strikers right away. Later on, we can see other opportunities,” he said.

2 of 3 Bruno Gomes, Vasco training at CT Moacyr Barbosa — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Bruno Gomes, Vasco training at CT Moacyr Barbosa — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

See other points from Carlos Brazil’s interview:

– There is a concern to bring in committed players. We are not going to bring it for the sake of bringing it. We’re going to bring in a striker that we understand who can solve it. Luis Amarilla was a situation where the possibility really existed, but at a certain point Vélez understood that he should sell the player. There was already a salary agreement, but the situation has changed. Today Vasco does not have the economic power to buy players on the market. Other players have been consulted, but we are very calm. At the right time, a player will appear who wants to play in a giant club like Vasco. Obviously, the ideal would be to bring Cristiano Ronaldo, but unfortunately this is not our reality.

– It is a negotiation that is advanced.

– I haven’t slept much, but it’s a job that gives me a lot of pleasure. I’m very happy here, it’s part of the challenge. There is a natural difficulty, but it’s not just Vasco’s. Many players prefer to play in Serie A, with clubs that have greater budgetary power. It’s the player’s right to choose. The power of persuasion has a lot to do with Vasco’s gigantism and with our project. A lot depends on our credibility in the market.

– I didn’t take as much in my adolescence as Zé Ricardo, but I wasn’t very aggressive either (laughs). But now let’s go upstairs. The most important thing is to bring in committed players, who are aware of Vasco’s gigantism and believe in the project.

– Looking at the cast, drawing on a board, it’s not such a big concern. Today we already have a cool drawing. Obviously we have deficiencies in the defense and in the attacker. But we are not going to bring it to fulfill the table. We have carried out thorough analyses, even though some hirings are controversial. The other day, in conversation with a football executive, he said that everything is a bet, even when we have money. So we have to try to reduce the risks, evaluating the history, talking to professionals, all this makes us minimize the error.

– I don’t set a deadline, but we want to form the squad as soon as possible. If we can close the state and leave it to complete with one or another situation with players who stood out in the state. Last year here in Rio there were some good situations that were not taken advantage of by Vasco.

– The committee has been helping us a lot, with intelligent opinions, with qualified people. These are people who maintain dialogue at a high level.