Brazil has 88,000 new positive tests and 138 deaths in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, Brazil recorded 138 deaths caused by covid-19 and 88,464 known positive tests for the disease. The moving average of last week’s known positive new tests, up since December 29, was 52,714. The number is the highest on record since July 2, six months ago.

The data are from the consortium of press vehicles, from which the UOL is part.

The moving average of deaths in the last week is 123. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has added 620,419 deaths due to covid-19.

Amapá, Acre, Alagoas and Sergipe did not register any deaths. Paraíba also did not report new deaths, but claimed to have experienced instabilities in the Ministry of Health’s notification system.

As of March 2020, Brazil has had 22,718,606 reported cases of the disease from testing.

Average of cases in acceleration

The moving average of known cases in Brazil is accelerating by 614%. The variance is calculated by comparing the average with the same index from 14 days ago. If the value is below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between the two values ​​means stability.

The moving average of cases is accelerating in 26 federative units. Only Paraíba is in decline.

Stable average of deaths

The average number of deaths is stable (7%) in the national territory. The Central West (-6%) and Northeast (-8%) regions also show a trend towards stability; the North (127%) and South (59%) are on the rise. The Southeast (-74%) is the only region in decline.

Ten states and the Federal District are in decline, six in stability, and ten in acceleration. This does not necessarily reflect the true variation of each one, as much data was affected by the blackout in the Ministry of Health system.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: drop (-35%)

Rio de Janeiro: drop (-66%)

North region

Tocantins: stability (0%)

Northeast Region

Maranhão: stability (7%)

Pernambuco: stability (-2%)

Rio Grande do Norte: fall (-46%)

Sergipe: stability (0%)

Midwest region

Federal District: drop (-38%)

Goiás: stability (0%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-17%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-24%)

Santa Catarina: drop (-19%)

SP restricts football fans to 70% and asks cities to limit events

The government of São Paulo announced today a 70% limit on the occupancy of fans in stadiums during football matches in the state. The rule goes into effect on January 23, with the return of the Paulista Championship.

For other events that promote agglomeration, such as musical performances, the management of the governor, João Doria (PSDB) delegated to the São Paulo city halls the decision to restrict the public capacity again. But the state’s recommendation for municipalities is that there is a 30% reduction in the number of people attending public events.

The announcement, made at a press conference in the early afternoon of this Wednesday, comes amid the advance of infections by the ômicron variant, which is shown to be more transmissible than other strains of the virus. In the capital, the variant is already present in 80.95% of the exams analyzed by the Butantan Institute after being made available by the City of São Paulo.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.