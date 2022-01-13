Brazil needs to stop Bolsonaro from repeating Capitol Hill

Brazilian institutions, such as the Judiciary and Congress, need to be alert to prevent President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) from articulating attacks on democracy along the lines of the invasion of the Capitol, the seat of the United States Congress, after the defeat of Donald Trump, he said. the director of the NGO HRW (human rights watch) in Brazil, Maria Laura Canineu, in an interview with UOL.

In its global report released today, the entity devotes a great deal of space to the deterioration of democratic institutions and violations of human rights in Brazil. “Brazilian civil society, the international community and institutions need to remain vigilant so that what happened in the US with the invasion of the Capitol does not happen here,” she warns.

In the US, extremists who support Trump invaded the congressional headquarters, assaulted police officers and ransacked the Capitol in an attempt to prevent the ratification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

The attack generated an unprecedented crisis in American democracy and more than 700 people have been arrested or convicted by the authorities since then.

The day after the attack on the Capitol, Bolsonaro told supporters that something worse could happen in Brazil — he made it conditional on the maintenance of electronic voting machines. “If we don’t have the printed vote in 2022, a way to audit the vote, we’re going to have a worse problem than in the United States,” he threatened.

Throughout 2021, Bolsonaro systematically attacked the STF (Supreme Federal Court), the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and spread conspiracy theories and fake news about electronic voting machines — although he promised to present evidence of electoral fraud, Bolsonaro never did so. .

On several occasions, the president said he would not accept a defeat in this year’s elections and threatened not to let the election take place.

Maria Laura cites Bolsonaro’s drop in popularity, the economic crisis that is looming and the predictions of a possible defeat in the election —the president loses to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) according to the main research institutes— as factors that can lead him to radicalize and attempt a democratic rupture.

The director of HRW says, however, that she believes that Brazilian institutions have already shown that they are capable of containing Bolsonaro’s attacks.

Brazilian institutions have shown themselves to be strong and capable of containing Bolsonaro’s strongest and most relevant threats. What we expect is that they will continue to do this. This year it is even more important to do so, in view of the proximity of the elections

Maria Laura canine, director of HRW in Brazil

Deforestation in the Amazon worries

Maria Laura still remembers that deforestation in the Amazon has been growing uncontrollably.

According to data from Prodes (Program for the Calculation of Deforestation in the Amazon), which makes annual assessments of the area devastated in the biome, deforestation in the forest reached the worst level in the last 15 years between August 2020 and July 2021.

The report with the data was ready on October 27, but was only released on November 18, after the end of COP 26 (26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change), in Glasgow, Scotland. According to Folha de S.Paulo, the delay was intended to avoid criticism of the Bolsonaro government at the international event.

Since the resignation of Ricardo Salles from the Ministry of the Environment and Ernesto Araújo from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Brazilian government has been trying to adopt a less aggressive discourse in relation to the environmental issue.

However, the director of HRW believes that this has not resulted in effective changes in the area.

“The federal government tried to change the rhetoric due to international pressure, interest in making the Mercosur agreement with the European Union viable and joining the OECD [Organização para a Cooperação e Desenvolvimento Econômico], but the results are non-existent. The dismantling of environmental inspections is still a reality, the number of fines has decreased dramatically,” she says.

Maria Laura also mentions the constant attacks on employees of inspection bodies, such as Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) and ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation), and environmentalists working in the region. “The climate of fear and intimidation is real”, he adds.