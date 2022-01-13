Brazil reaches 1 million people who generate their own solar energy – News

Brazil has surpassed the mark of 1 million consumer units with its own generation of energy from the solar source, according to a survey carried out by Absolar (Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy).

Altogether, the installations add up to 8.6 gigawatts (GW) of power, equivalent to about two thirds of the power of the Itaipu hydroelectric plant.

A large part of this own generation of solar energy is concentrated in homes, which account for 76.6% of the amount of consumers who make use of the technology, according to Absolar.

Then come the sectors of commerce and services (13.4%), rural producers (7.6%), industries (2.1%), government (0.3%) and other types, such as public services ( 0.03%) and public lighting (0.01%).

Solar energy has shown accelerated growth in Brazil in recent years, driven both by the installation of small plants and by large enterprises aimed at the free energy market.

Earlier this year, the government sanctioned the law that creates a regulatory framework for the distributed generation segment, which should further boost business across the country, according to Absolar.

Until today, the entity calculates that its own generation of solar energy has already been responsible for attracting more than R$ 44 billion in investments in the country, in addition to generating more than 260 thousand jobs since 2012.

For 2022, Absolar predicts that solar energy will practically double in installed capacity compared to 2021, driven by the new legal framework and by the consumer’s search for alternatives to reduce electricity bill expenses.

The expectation is that more than 11.9 GW of power will be added from small to large enterprises in 2022, compared to 13 GW today.

Of the 50.8 billion reais in investments planned for this year, distributed generation will correspond to around 40.6 billion reais, according to estimates by the entity.

Despite the expansion of the segment, Absolar believes that Brazil is still late in adopting the technology. “Of the more than 89 million electricity consumers in the country, only 1.1% already make use of the sun to produce clean, renewable and competitive energy”, says the entity, in a note.

