Brazil receives 1st batch of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine against Covid – 01/13/2022 – Daily life

In the early hours of this Thursday (13), Brazil received the first batch of pediatric vaccines against Covid. The cargo with 1.2 million doses of Pfizer immunizers arrived at Viracopos Airport, in Campinas (SP), at 4:38 am.

The distribution of doses starts this Thursday, according to the population criterion, that is, it will be proportional to the population of children in each state and in the Federal District. The forecast is that children begin to be vaccinated on Friday (14).

Pfizer’s pediatric vaccines will be given to children ages 5 to 11. Immunization will begin with children with comorbidity, permanent disability, indigenous people and quilombolas. Next, the Ministry of Health recommends that children living with people in risk groups be vaccinated.

After that, there will be a scaling by age group, starting with the oldest.

The information from the Ministry of Health is that 4.3 million doses of vaccines will be delivered in January, 7.2 million in February and 8.4 million in March.

Vaccination will not be mandatory. “The vaccines against Covid are emergency and were authorized within the scope of the health emergency and are only included in the PNO (National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination against Covid-19)”, said the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, on Wednesday. (12).

In São Paulo, pre-registration for vaccination of children can now be done on the Vacina Já website. It is estimated that 4.3 million children will begin to be vaccinated as soon as the doses are released by the Ministry of Health.

Pre-registration is optional and does not work as an appointment, but speeds up service at immunization sites.

In the state, vaccination of children will be carried out at five thousand vaccination points, in addition to 268 state public schools.

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VACCINES FOR ADULTS AND CHILDREN

One of the main differences between vaccines for children and those for adults is the color of the caps – while pediatric vaccines are orange, those for children over 12 are purple.

The objective is to facilitate identification by vaccination teams and by those responsible who will accompany the little ones at the health posts.

Another point is the dosage. While for those over 12 years old the Pfizer doses are 0.3 ml, for the younger ones the dosage is lower, 0.2 ml. For other adult-approved products such as Coronavac and AstraZeneca, the dose is 0.5 ml.

Storage time also changes. While for the elderly the immunizing agent can be kept in the fridge between 2ºC to 8ºC for just one month, for the little ones they are allowed up to ten weeks.

In addition, the children’s vaccine bottle contains ten doses, more than the version for over 12 years, whose bottle contains six doses.

One similarity between the two vaccines is the interval between the first and second doses of the Pfizer product. For both children and those over 12 years of age, the spacing is eight weeks.

In adults, according to Anvisa, the period is two to four weeks with Coronavac and four to 12 weeks with AstraZeneca. Regarding Janssen, the second dose should be applied two months after the first.