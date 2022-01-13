Brazil records 88,400 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours and sees moving average grow 325% in one week

Brazil registered 88.4 thousand cases gives Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and had an increase of 325% moving average of new cases in one week. According to data from the Consortium of Press Vehicles released this Wednesday, the 12th, the current moving average of cases, which eliminates distortions between working days and weekends, is 52,714 cases per day. Last Wednesday, January 4th, the average was 12,391.

Regarding deaths caused by covid-19, the record was 138 in the last 24 hours. In this case, the moving average increased in the period, from 96 to 123, an increase of 33%. Seven states reported no deaths on Wednesday.

The increase in cases is observed across the country in these first weeks of 2022. Despite the low genetic sequencing of positive cases, experts link the increase mainly to community transmission of the Ômicron variant, to end-of-the-year crowds and the relaxation of prevention measures .

The damming of data by instability of the Ministry of Health also explains the explosion of cases in a few days. This Wednesday, for example, Minas Gerais recorded 18,000 new infections. In addition to the Ômicron variant and the end-of-year agglomerations, the state health department also attributed the increase to unregistered notifications in previous days due to instability.

The growth of the moving average in the last week, however, indicates that the increase in reported cases is not an exception generated by damming. This average is calculated by adding the number of cases for each of the previous seven days and dividing this result by 7. With a sequential sample of notifications, experts say that it gives a picture of the behavior of the pandemic, eliminating distortions.

Due to the noticeable increase in cases of covid-19 in recent days, at least 9 Brazilian states announced new restrictive measures to try to contain agglomerations. This Wednesday, the 12th, it was São Paulo’s turn. The government recommended that cities reduce their total public capacity for events by 30%.

The state has registered an increase in the number of people hospitalized in ICUs. In the last two weeks, that increase went from 1,096 to 1,727, up 58%. The increase in people admitted to wards was even more intense, going from 1,712 to 3,413 in the period, 99% more.

This Wednesday, the 12th, the occupancy rate in ICU beds in the state is 39.01%, while the capacity of Greater São Paulo is slightly higher, at 46.35%. According to the State Secretary of Health, Jean Gorinchteyn, the new admissions have “happened fundamentally in the wards”.

“We need to note that the clinical condition of the inmates is now much less severe and the length of stay is much shorter than what we saw before vaccination,” Gorinchteyn said.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.