Brazilian companies break record and raise BRL 596 billion in the capital market in 2021 – Economy

The companies raised R$ 596 billion in the capital market do Brasil in 2021, a historic record in the series monitored by the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities (Anbima). The volume represents a growth of 60% in relation to the levels of 2020, year marked by the beginning of the pandemic, and 38% compared to 2019.

Of the 2021 funding, BRL 128.1 billion were in shares, including via IPOs, which is also a record level. You IPOs generated R$ 63.6 billion. Another R$468 billion was via fixed income and other instruments, such as receivables funds and receivables certificates. “It was not just an asset class that was highlighted, it was the market as a whole”, said the vice president of Anbima, José Eduardo Laloni.

In fixed income, we highlight the issuance of debentures, which totaled BRL 253.4 billion, more than twice as much as in 2020, which totaled BRL 121 billion. The incentivized debentures, aimed at infrastructure projects, moved R$ 47.3 billion, a growth of 70% in relation to the previous year and also the highest number in Anbima’s historical series.

While equity issuances were concentrated in the first half of the year, with the market closing as of August, debenture issuances remained steady until December, and with long terms. In the last quarter of 2021, more than 44% of the issuances of these papers were issued with maturities of more than 7 years, according to Anbima.

Offer value should fall

After the two best years of capital markets in Brazil, high interest rates and political turmoil caused by the elections should reduce fundraising on the stock exchange. Currently, the market projects an average movement between R$ 70 billion and R$ 80 billion for 2022, almost half of the total of R$ 145 billion in 2021. It is worth noting that the value recorded last year was inflated by Nubank’s double listing on the Brazil and the USA, in December.