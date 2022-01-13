Brazilian films lost more than 90% of audience and income in theaters in 2021 compared to 2020 | Movie theater

The gradual reopening of cinemas in 2021 saved the balance of the sector in Brazil. Compared to 2020, box office income increased by 34.8%.

Brazilian cinemas raised almost R$840 million, according to data from Ancine (Agência Nacional do Cinema).

But the recovery only happened for international films. Brazilian titles saw audiences and revenue decline by more than 90% last year, even with more releases on display.

To get an idea of ​​the fall:

In 2020 , 189 films had 9 million viewers and BRL 142 million in income

, 189 films had and In 2021, 209 films had 700 thousand spectators and BRL 11 million in income

Income from Brazilian films in theaters Comparison between 2020 and 2021 box office Source: Ancine

With international titles, the account was reversed: fewer films, but much more money and audience:

2020 : 466 films; 29.6 million viewers ; and BRL 480 million in income

: 466 films; ; and 2021: 343 films; 47.7 million viewers; and BRL 828 million in income

Income from international films in Brazilian cinemas Comparison between box office receipts in 2020 and 2021 Source: Ancine

Thus, Brazilian films were responsible for only 1.3% of the entire national box office in the year. For filmmaker Paulo Sérgio Almeida, the number follows the strategy for launching Brazilian films.

“The only movie released for the cinema was ‘Marighella’, with exceptional box office, much better than expected. The other films only made a pass through the cinema to go to streaming. The movie market is in an intermediate phase between releases of cinemas and production and releases on streaming”, explains Almeida.

According to the filmmaker, the marketing campaign for a release to go well in theaters needs at least R$ 1.5 million. Therefore, it becomes expensive. According to him, this is not just a strategy for Brazilian films. Therefore, according to Almeida, we will see fewer and fewer films with large campaigns.

According to film analyst Fabiano Ristow, two other factors also help to explain the drop: the high numbers for 2020 incorporated the success of “Minha Mãe é uma Peça 3” and the audience of national films still resists returning to theaters.

‘My mother is a play 3’ becomes the highest grossing film in national cinema

“The almost 130 Brazilian films that actually arrived at the complexes in 2021 faced the same problem of independent works or art. Those who are older are more afraid to leave the house and contaminate themselves. where the experience of watching blockbusters is best enjoyed”, explains Ristow.

See, below, the g1 cinema retrospective, with the most outstanding films of 2021:

Retrospective 2021: Cinema

‘Spider-Man: No Homecoming’ was the biggest box office leader of the year. Alone, he took almost 10 million spectators to cinemas and raised R$ 181 million..

Wagner Moura explains ‘Marighella’: “It’s a film directed by an actor”

The film with the best Brazilian box office was “Marighella”, by Wagner Moura, with 296 thousand audience and R$ 5.7 million in income. The numbers are 32 times lower than those recorded by “Spider-Man”.

The second most successful Brazilian film was “Um Tio Almost Perfect 2”, with an audience of 73 thousand people and an income of R$ 1.1 million.

Domination of rooms and sessions

‘Eternals’: Kumail Nanjiani and Lauren Ridloff Talk New Marvel Movie

International films occupied large parts of the available rooms and sessions. “Spider-Man,” for example, was shown in 2,722 movie theaters. And “Eternos”, in 2009. “Marighella” was only shown in 336 rooms.

Number of movie theaters where films premiered in Brazil Comparison between the top three international box office vs the top three domestic box office in 2021 Source: Ancine

Foreigners also dominated the sessions. While “Fast and Furious” had over 115,000 sessions, “Marighella” had just over 11,000.

Ristow explains that this number was not that small considering the standard for national drama films.

“Screen quota has been suspended since the arrival of the pandemic, and, at a time when cinemas are still recovering from the biggest crisis of the century, it is complex to think about applying it. But it is a very important mechanism, created to protect and give visibility to national films. With the exhibiting park back in full swing (if the Ômicron doesn’t get in the way), I’m hoping that the quota will come back”, says the analyst.