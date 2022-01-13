Brazilian is awarded for discovering 25 asteroids

Medical student Verena Paccola, 22, was awarded for the discovery of 25 new asteroids, one of which is considered very important for monitoring, in the asteroid hunting program of NASA and the MCTI (Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation) in Brazil. The celestial body, considered a “weak asteroid”, will be studied by the American space agency for its risk of collision with Earth.

The “weak asteroid” is a celestial object whose orbital motion is considered to be slower than ordinary asteroids. Its diameter and date of approach to Earth will now be studied by NASA scientists and also by astronomers from all over the world. “To define these details, several observations are needed over the years, from different parts of the Earth”, the student told the UOL.

In addition to her love of medicine and neuroscience, Verena has now become a passionate amateur astronomer famous for her discoveries. Image: Personal Archive

The interest in astronomy emerged in 2020, while the young woman was preparing for the entrance exam in medicine at USP (University of São Paulo). With a technical training in nursing from the Colégio Técnico de Campinas at Unicamp (University of Campinas) and after an exchange program in Canada, she returned to Brazil with the objective of taking the entrance exam for the medical course at USP. But, with a guaranteed scholarship in a preparatory course, she was not so encouraged to review the contents of high school and ended up coming across the International Astronomical Search Collaboration program, an initiative of NASA, in partnership with Harvard University and MCTI.

“I’ve always been a very curious girl with a desire to always learn new, interesting things. Astronomy came about by chance. When I found out about the possibility of participating in the program, I signed up and took the training to learn how to use the monitoring software. pandemic was starting and the college entrance exam calendar ended up being delayed, so I decided to get involved in this program”.

Verena began to receive packets of images taken from a telescope located in Hawaii to analyze. The program allows the observation of various celestial bodies, but the student started to dedicate herself to the detection of asteroids. “There was a program that I did in the software, where I placed the images. Each image package had four photographs taken in sequence from space”, he reveals.

The stars, she says, always remain fixed in the images. Already celestial objects such as asteroids and comets, move, therefore appear reflecting light at different points in photographs. After visually analyzing the photos for “moving” points, she generated a report and sent it to the program organizers. This material was then sent to Harvard University, in the United States, for scientists to confirm whether it would be an asteroid or another celestial body.

Discovery of the “weak asteroid”

In her analyses, the student discovered 25 asteroids and was even called to Brasília to receive an award from the MCTI for her discoveries. But what she didn’t know is that she would be honored by something even more important: one of the asteroids she discovered has a different trajectory and is approaching Earth.

Student Verena Paccola and Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Marcos Pontes Image: Personal Archive

On account of the discovery of the “weak asteroid”, of extreme interest to the American space agency, Verena received a trophy from Minister Marcos Pontes. “It’s hard to say how I felt and how I feel. Because, in fact, I’m not an astronomer, my interest is in medicine”, he says. “But now, I’m thinking about learning more about space medicine.”

The young woman, who at age 4 received a microscope from her godmother and, instead of toys, took the instrument to school on “play days”, is now preparing the documentation to name the rare asteroid after her grandmother, Rochelle. His mother, Nathalia, will also be honored with the christening of another asteroid.

“I didn’t know my father. They are my example of life, the force that moves me to learn more and more”, says the student.

My dream is to one day be the first Brazilian to win a Nobel Prize. For now, I’m already happy to be able to contribute to scientific dissemination on my Instagram profile. And encourage other young people like me to learn to love the studies and discoveries of science.