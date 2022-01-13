Brazilians don’t trust people and this slows down progress, study shows

BRASILIA – Brazilians and Latin Americans trust people less than the rest of the world, and this is contributing to the region’s low economic and social development. This is what the study concluded Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), obtained by Estadão/Broadcast with exclusivity.

The document, which will be released today, shows that only 12.6% of Latin Americans trust most people. Last placed among the neighbors, the Brazil has even greater distrust: only 4.69% of Brazilians believe in each other.

The percentage is below the world average (25%) and the rich countries that make up the OECD (41%). The study analyzed correlations between trust and issues such as levels of productivity, innovation and formalization of the labor market and concluded that the greater the discredit, the worse the economic and social issues.

At Latin America, the level of trust is higher in countries with greater economic and human development: in Uruguay (21.08%), in the Mexico (18.37%) and in the Chile (17.07%). At Argentina, the percentage is 16.15%. The penultimate place, still ahead of Brazil, is Venezuela, with 5.21%.

“When we think about public policy, issues such as fiscal reforms and productivity come to mind, which are essential, of course, but trust is also a central issue for economic recovery,” he told the newspaper. Estadão/Broadcast The IDB representative in Brazil, Morgan Doyle.

Obstacle

Doyle said distrust undermines support for reform, stifles innovation and hampers red tape. “The good news is that Brazil has the tools to overcome this challenge: the country’s potential is enormous, for example, in digitization, one of the keys to increasing transparency, empowering citizens and generating more trust.”

For the IDB, increasing confidence is key to economic recovery in Latin America and caribbean in the post pandemic. “Trust is the most urgent and yet least discussed issue in Latin America and the Caribbean. Whether in others, in government or in companies, trust is lower in the region than anywhere else in the world.

Information

The study offers recommendations for policymakers on how to reduce the problem. According to the organization, it is necessary to reduce the differences in access to information, “by investing in high-quality regulatory bodies and better educating and informing citizens to give them the necessary conditions to detect and avoid unreliable behavior”.

“Governments also need to reduce power asymmetries by increasing accountability and strengthening external oversight institutions so that citizens and businesses feel they can trust these institutions when they are disrespected by governments, businesses or other citizens,” the IDB said.

Among the suggestions are even greater transparency in the public budget and regulation, strengthening parties, elections and civil society, and increasing opportunities for citizen participation.

governments and institutions

The discredit in Latin America is not only greater in other people, but also in governments and institutions. The IDB study shows that only 29% of Latin Americans have confidence in the government, compared to 44% worldwide and 38% in rich countries. Segmented data was not broken down by country.

The region also has less security in institutions such as the judicial system and in the military and elections. Faith in the rule of law is held by 44.8% of Latin Americans, compared to 50.8% worldwide and 86.12% in the OECD.

The study also shows that lower trust is related to weaker democracies, less innovation and willingness to risk. Furthermore, in countries with greater disrepute there is more informality in the labor market, greater inefficiency in financial markets, and less effective anti-crime policies. There are also fewer demands for public goods and investments