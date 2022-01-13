Brazilians use cell phones for a third of their waking hours, says study

Brazil and Indonesia were the countries studied in which people spent more time in front of their cell phone last year

In 2021, Brazilians spent nearly five and a half hours a day, on average, in front of their cell phones, according to a report released by digital market analysis company App Annie.

This, together with Indonesia, has the highest volume of cell phone use among the 17 countries analyzed in the report (which also includes South Korea, Mexico, India, Japan, Turkey, Singapore, Canada, USA, Russia, UK, Australia, Argentina, France, Germany and China), based on data collected from iOS App Store, Google Play and other online stores.

Although the Brazilian is the highest rate, it is close to the global average of 4 hours and 48 minutes of daily cell phone use observed in the main markets analyzed by the company in 2021 – which represents a 30% increase in use since 2019.

It is as if Brazilians spend more than a third of the time they are awake (considering an 8-hour night’s sleep) on their cell phones.

