Brazilians use cell phones for a third of their waking hours, says study

7 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Brazil and Indonesia were the countries studied in which people spent more time in front of their cell phone last year

In 2021, Brazilians spent nearly five and a half hours a day, on average, in front of their cell phones, according to a report released by digital market analysis company App Annie.

This, together with Indonesia, has the highest volume of cell phone use among the 17 countries analyzed in the report (which also includes South Korea, Mexico, India, Japan, Turkey, Singapore, Canada, USA, Russia, UK, Australia, Argentina, France, Germany and China), based on data collected from iOS App Store, Google Play and other online stores.

Although the Brazilian is the highest rate, it is close to the global average of 4 hours and 48 minutes of daily cell phone use observed in the main markets analyzed by the company in 2021 – which represents a 30% increase in use since 2019.

It is as if Brazilians spend more than a third of the time they are awake (considering an 8-hour night’s sleep) on their cell phones.

In this period spent in front of the device, 7 out of 10 minutes were spent on social networking apps, photos and videos – mainly on TikTok.

From a business and technology perspective, “The big screen is slowly dying out, while mobile continues to break records in every category – time spent, downloads and revenue (generated),” said App Annie Chief Executive Theodore Krantz. .

According to the report, there were 230 billion app downloads last year worldwide, with spending of US$ 170 billion (R$ 940 billion).

The most downloaded app in 2021 was TikTok, where users spent 90% more time compared to 2020.

The analyst firm expects TikTok to pass 1.5 billion monthly active users in the second half of this year.

ad spend

This market is still very strong. There were 2 million new apps and games launched in 2021, and the number of apps earning more than $100 million is up 20%, according to the report.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Wellness, health and shopping apps also saw significant growth

YouTube remains the most popular app for streaming videos, with over a million new downloads in 60 different countries. Netflix ranked second in many regions.

The mobile game market also grew: consumers spent US$ 116 billion (more than R$ 600 billion) on these games, the most popular of which are the so-called “hyper-casual”, such as the Hair Challenge (in which players have to make sure their hair doesn’t get cut) and Bridge Race (in which users collect blocks to build stairs).

Some users complain about the amount of ads present in games of this type. It’s a market – that of ads in apps – that also moves a lot of money (US$ 295 billion last year, more than R$ 1 trillion).

This suggests that market concerns about Apple’s move to prevent the collection of data from its users were unfounded (the reason being that, last year, in the iOS 14.5 update, users were able to opt out of having their data collected. critics’ argument, now debunked, was that it would hurt the advertiser market).

Finance, shopping and wellness apps

Another highlight of the report concerns finance applications, in which emerging markets such as Brazil draw attention.

“Although they are not the largest global markets, Mexico, Indonesia, Argentina and Brazil have seen the most growth over the past four years” in this segment, the report says. Growth in Brazil was 175%, mainly in banks and digital payment platforms, such as Nubank and PicPay.

Some of the trends identified by the App Annie report reflect broader societal changes, particularly in how the pandemic has altered people’s lives.

One example is that users are spending a lot of time on shopping apps – over 100 billion hours globally, with the highest growth being recorded in Singapore, Indonesia and Brazil.

Also closely related to the pandemic, the use of food delivery apps has seen significant growth. The number of sessions on these apps was 194 billion in 2021, a 50% increase over the previous year.

Health, wellness and fitness apps have also grown in popularity at a time when many people have had to stay home longer than before.

It is also worth noting that US$ 4 billion was spent on the use of dating and dating apps last year, a 95% increase since 2018.

And applications created by the countries themselves to manage covid-19, such as those for proof of vaccines (such as the Brazilian Conect SUS) or for information about the pandemic, had a high average of success. An example is the NHS app, the British public health system, which has been downloaded by 71% of the country’s fully vaccinated population. In Malaysia, the equivalent app was downloaded by 80% of this already vaccinated group.

Reported by Jane Wakefield of BBC News