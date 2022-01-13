Brazil’s inflation is the 3rd highest in a ranking with the main economies in the world – Economy

BRASILIA – A Brazilian inflation in 2021, as measured by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), is expected to be the third highest among the world’s major economies, just behind the Argentina and gives Turkey, according to a survey by the Chief Economist Andrea Damico of Armor Capital, with data from the platform CEIC Date.

THE IPCA was in double digits in 2021, up 10.06%, the biggest increase since 2015 (10.67%), and far exceeded the ceiling of the inflation target (5.25%) – the center was 3.75%. The deviation from the upper band of the objective to be pursued by the central bank it was the biggest in almost 20 years, since, in 2002, the “burst” was more than 7 percentage points.

Some countries have not yet released the data for December and the closed one for 2021. In them, the survey considered the rate in 12 months until November last year. This is the case of Argentina, where the inflation to the consumer accumulated 51.2% in 12 months until November.

In Turkey, the index jumped 36.08% from January to December, a record in 20 years, amid the intervention of the president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the country’s Central Bank, with pressure to reduce interest rates.

The Chinese index accumulated 1.50% last year. The US economy had its biggest price rise since June 1982 (7%), also exceeding the 2.0% target.

Responsible for the survey, Andrea Damico recognizes the global nature of the rise in prices, with the increase in commodities (basic products such as food, Petroleum and ore) and the wholesale cost shock, partly explained by supply chain problems, spreading to the retail. But he argues that the signs of trouble came earlier in Brazil. While wholesale prices started to rise in the world in 2021, in the country, the jump was already clear in the second half of 2020, boosted by the atypical high of dollar and commodities.

For economists in Bradesco, consumer inflation should lose strength in the world, but it will continue above the pace of high prices before the pandemic, thus keeping the central banks of emerging countries under pressure.

By presenting a forecast of a drop from 5.06% to 2.77% in inflation for 2022 against 2021 in 74 countries – excluding Venezuela and Argentina of the group – Bradesco attributes the relief to the fact that prices have already risen too much and to the trend towards a better balance between demand, pressured by the increase in interest rates, and supply, which tends to improve with the reduction of production bottlenecks.

Rising prices in rich countries is bad news for the country

Inflation ended 2021 on a high in almost the entire world. US USA, reached 7%, the highest in nearly 40 years. In the Eurozone, at 5%. And this result in rich countries is not good news for Brazil and other emerging countries. This is because the traditional remedy to combat inflation is to raise interest rates. And, if interest rates become more attractive in countries considered safe for investors to place their money, the tendency is to flee from countries considered more problematic for investments, such as Brazil.

In the Brazilian case, the scenario is even more complicated in 2022 due to the election, which should make the economic scenario more turbulent. /COLLABORATED EDUARDO LAGUNA, FROM SÃO PAULO