BRF (BRFS3) announces agreement with Saudi sovereign wealth fund; stock advances more than 3%

BRF BRFS3) announced this Thursday (13) that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Public Investment Fund (PIF), a sovereign investment fund in Saudi Arabia and one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world.

The MOU is non-binding and aims to create a joint venture that will operate in the complete chicken production chain in Saudi Arabia and promote the sale of fresh, frozen and processed products.

The joint venture will be 70% owned by BRF and 30% by PIF and includes a Halal Business Center in Saudi Arabia.

The MOU contemplates investments of approximately US$ 350 million and reinforces the company’s commitment to its strategic plan and to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, in particular with food security in the Gulf region, the company said in a statement.

BRF shares rose more than 3% this Thursday, being one of the biggest highs of the Ibovespa, which operated practically stable around 11:40 am (Brasília time). The paper advanced 3.78%, at R$24.74.

In the opinion of Itaú BBA, the news is positive, since it increases BRF’s exposure to Saudi Arabia by increasing its local poultry production, while the country has expressed a lot about its intention to reduce its dependence on poultry imports by investing in houseplants in the region.

“We believe that the MOU fits this strategy and defends the strong positioning of the BRF brand in the region”, he evaluates.

Analysts point out, however, that at this time the company has not disclosed a deadline for the implementation of capex, or any other details about the joint venture. The total investment, already considering BRF’s participation, would increase the company’s leverage by 0.2 times until it begins to generate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda).

This investment should not change the overall picture of our perception of the company in terms of leverage, but it does reduce its exposure to sanctions and protectionist measures from the Saudi Arabian government (as has happened in the past) by positioning the company in the domestic market, the bank points out.

“Thus, we believe that this move is in line with the long-term objectives of BRF and Saudi Arabia and is an addition to BRF’s operations in the region”, he concludes. Analysts have a marketperform recommendation (performance in line with the market average) for the assets, with a target price of BRL 24.

