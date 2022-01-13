Britney Spears’ ex spies on singer’s family after leaving prison

Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Jason Alexander, left the singer’s family terrified when he appeared in front of her mother’s house, after leaving prison, on Sunday night (9/1). According to Page Six, the 40-year-old man posted photos and videos of the exterior of the property, located in Louisiana, in the United States, on a private Instagram account. “Daddy Spears hiding behind the gates,” Jason wrote in the caption, referring to Jamie Spears, the singer’s father, who divorced 66-year-old Lynne in 2002.

A source close to the family told Page Six that everyone was distraught to find out. “They think it’s incredibly inappropriate and completely weird. It’s bad enough that the family has to deal with fans getting too close. They’d like to think they can expect more from Jason, who says he retains love and respect for Britney.”

Jason Alexander pleaded guilty last Tuesday (4/1) to having committed the crime of stalking – which is the act of stalking someone, repeatedly and by any means, threatening their physical or psychological integrity, restricting them to ability to move around or, in any way, invading or disturbing their sphere of freedom or privacy. The identity of Alexander’s victim has not been revealed.

Britney’s ex was arrested in Tennessee, United States, on November 30th after violating a protective order and harassing the victim. After confessing to the crime, he was found guilty but received 11 months and 29 days of probation.