Britney Spears makes cryptic post in possible response to sister

A typewriter illustrates one of the most recent publications of Britney Spears on Instagram – social network that the pop princess uses to send her main messages to her fans. In the caption, the singer was enigmatic. “Should I start from the START???“, Spears wrote, implying that she intends to tell her version of everything that happened involving her 13-year-old curatorship.

The publication was understood as a response to his sister Jamie Lynn Spears – who gave an exclusive interview to the Good Morning America, talking about his relationship with Britney and promoting his recent memoir ‘Things I Should Have Said“.

In a trailer released by ABC News, the actress cries when talking about Britney. “I love my sister“, he says tearfully. “But things got complicated“, suggests the journalist Juju Chang. And Jamie Lynn replies, “I think so.”

TOMORROW on GMA | @jamielynnspears in her first TV interview on her new personal memoir. What does she want you to now know about her family & her life? Watch the new ABC Exclusive tomorrow morning only on ABC’s Good Morning America. pic.twitter.com/62M31iyCbF — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 11, 2022

Jamie Lynn was criticized by fans of Britney Spears for not speaking out about the abusiveness of the singer’s tutelage in recent years, led by her father Jamie Spears. She and Britney seem to have no more contact since the process of closing the trusteeship in the second half of 2021.

In the 2000s, Jamie Lynn became known for starring in the Nickelodeon series ‘Zoey 101’.