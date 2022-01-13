Britney Spears makes cryptic post in possible response to sister

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 min ago Entertainment Comments Off on Britney Spears makes cryptic post in possible response to sister 0 Views

A typewriter illustrates one of the most recent publications of Britney Spears on Instagram – social network that the pop princess uses to send her main messages to her fans. In the caption, the singer was enigmatic. “Should I start from the START???“, Spears wrote, implying that she intends to tell her version of everything that happened involving her 13-year-old curatorship.

Read more:

The publication was understood as a response to his sister Jamie Lynn Spears – who gave an exclusive interview to the Good Morning America, talking about his relationship with Britney and promoting his recent memoir ‘Things I Should Have Said“.

Photo: publicity

In a trailer released by ABC News, the actress cries when talking about Britney. “I love my sister“, he says tearfully. “But things got complicated“, suggests the journalist Juju Chang. And Jamie Lynn replies, “I think so.”

Jamie Lynn was criticized by fans of Britney Spears for not speaking out about the abusiveness of the singer’s tutelage in recent years, led by her father Jamie Spears. She and Britney seem to have no more contact since the process of closing the trusteeship in the second half of 2021.

(Photo: Getty Images / POPline Authorized Use)

In the 2000s, Jamie Lynn became known for starring in the Nickelodeon series ‘Zoey 101’.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

remember state representatives on reality

THE Paraíba was featured in entertainment in the last year, especially because of Juliette, winner …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved