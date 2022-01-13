Bruno Gomes loan increases frustration with Copinha’s vice generation

Three years after being runner-up in the São Paulo Juniors Cup, Vasco sees a new generation emerge on the São Paulo lawns while the old one, from 2019, falls apart without having even come close to giving the result – whether sports or financial – that was expected. .

Bruno Gomes, promising midfielder of that team that lost the decision to São Paulo, on penalties, is on his way to Internacional. The player was removed from training in the cross-Maltina pre-season as he was no longer in the plans of coach Zé Ricardo.

Of the 18 athletes listed for that decision and Miranda, a starter who did not play due to being suspended, he will be the tenth to leave São Januário without generating revenue for the club and not being missed in terms of performance. Pulled into the professional by Vanderlei Luxemburgo in 2019, he accumulates in his short career the relegation to Série B of the Brazilian and staying in the second division last year. He never established himself as a holder.

In Vasco, from that group, are goalkeepers Lucão and Alexander, defender Ulisses, left-back Riquelme, midfielder Laranjeira and forward Vinícius — who is again in the Copinha this year. Of these, only Lucão and Riquelme emerge, at the beginning of the season, with good conditions to be holders with Zé Ricardo.

The only ones that were sold and generated revenue for the club were Nathan and Talles Magno. Both reserves in the 2019 Copinha.