Buying logtech is positive, but doesn’t take the risk out of stocks – Money Times

The acquisition announced this Wednesday (12) by Via (VIIA3) is positive, as it strengthens the solution logistics company’s multiplatform, one of its main differentials in relation to competitors, says XP Investimentos.

The owner of Casas Bahia and Ponto bought the logtech CNT, expanding its services of fulfillment and fullcommerce (terms for a wide range of integrated processes of selling products online).

The transaction amount is composed of a fixed and a variable portion (earn-out), conditioned to the achievement of certain performance goals and the permanence of CNT executives in the leadership of operations.

According to Via, considering only the fixed portion of the price, the transaction implies a multiple of around 0.2 times GMV (gross volume of goods) in 2021. This is a valuation considered adequate by Via. Activate Investments, close to the multiple at which Via is currently traded.

On a positive day for the Ibovespa, Via’s shares are on the rise. At 4:30 pm, the retailer’s share rose 1.98% to R$4.12. At the maximum of the day so far, the asset showed gains of almost 5%.

Also at 16:30, the main index of the Brazilian stock exchange hitched gains of 1.65%.

Despite the prospects of synergy gains, both XP and Ativa have a neutral recommendation for Via (with a target price of R$ 10 for XP), as they believe that the acquisition does not compensate for the risks of the company’s investment thesis.

Analysts cite a challenging macro scenario, an aggressive competitive environment and a strong increase in liabilities arising from labor contingencies.

