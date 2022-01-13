CAE will analyze three projects that create a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies

The significant volume of resources traded in cryptocurrency operations demands an imminent specific regulation that is being proposed in the Senate through three bills: PL 3.825/2019, by Flávio Arns (Podmos-PR), PL 3.949/2019, by Styvenson Valentim (Podes-RN) and PL 4.207/2020, by Soraya Thronicke (PSL-MS).

The regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies has been under debate for almost three years in the Senate. In December, another public hearing was held on the subject. Rapporteur of the matters, Senator Irajá (PSD-TO) presented his opinion in the form of a substitute, which should return to the deliberation agenda of the Economic Affairs Commission (CAE) in February.

For Flávio Arns, author of the first project presented on the subject at the House, it is very important to vote on the project as soon as possible in the Commission.

“Our expectation is that it will be put to a vote at the beginning of the year. We know that this project is important for the impact of virtual currencies on services related to operations carried out with crypto-assets on electronic trading platforms. But, mainly, to fight crimes related to the fraudulent use of virtual assets”, said the senator from Paraná.

In Brazil, cryptocurrency trading companies are not expressly subject to regulation, either by the Central Bank or the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), which makes it more difficult for public authorities to identify suspicious transactions, according to Senator Irajá.

For the rapporteur, the regulatory framework creates a transparent business environment for cryptocurrencies:

— The media itself has publicized cases of financial pyramids causing damage to companies and citizens. The cryptocurrency market has doubled in size from 2019 onwards, and this milestone encourages it to continue growing, but fighting financial pyramids, evasions, evasions and other crimes – he exposed.

guidelines

The substitute defines as a virtual asset the digital representation of value that can be traded or transferred by electronic means and used to make payments or for investment purposes. That is, they are currencies traded exclusively over the internet, excluding sovereign (government-issued) and electronic currencies from this list.

Cryptocurrencies were born from cryptography, a set of techniques to protect information. In this case, the cryptocurrency holder can only redeem it using a code provided by the seller. Around the world, Bitcoin is the most well-known cryptocurrency.

Companies known as virtual asset exchanges or brokers are responsible for working with cryptocurrency resources.

In text, the rapporteur classifies the virtual asset service provider as the company that performs, on behalf of third parties, at least one of the services: redemption of cryptocurrencies (exchange for sovereign currency); exchange between one or more cryptocurrencies; transfer of virtual assets; custody or administration of these assets or instruments to control virtual assets; or participation in financial services related to the offering by an issuer or the sale of virtual assets.

While Senators Soraya and Flávio Arns defined, respectively, that the Federal Revenue and the Central Bank should be the regulators of the virtual currency market, Irajá proposed that the Executive Branch will be responsible for defining which bodies will regulate and supervise business with cryptocurrencies. .

The rapporteur’s proposal is for the Executive to establish rules in line with international standards to prevent money laundering and concealment of assets, and to combat the activities of criminal organizations.

Senator Soraya proposed and the rapporteur maintained the idea of ​​establishing a National Register of Politically Exposed Persons (CNPEP). Irajá defined that it will be up to the Comptroller General of the Union to regulate.

