Caixa publishes rules for the use of FGTS

Caixa Econômica Federal published rules so that workers can use up to 50% of the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviços) in the purchase of Eletrobras shares, in the event of privatization. The state-owned electric energy company is at the top of the list of privatizations of the government of Jair Bolsonaro, along with Correios.

In a note to UOL, the Ministry of Economy reported that, with the publication of the rules by Caixa, the requirements for using FGTS resources to purchase shares “are already disciplined”. In practice, no additional authorizations from Congress or the FGTS Board of Trustees will be required.

In October 2021, the CPPI (Council of the Investment Partnerships Program) had already approved the Eletrobras privatization model. In it, it is foreseen that about R$ 23 billion in shares of the company will be put up for sale. Workers may use up to 50% of the balance of each of the linked FGTS accounts to purchase these shares. The calculation of the 50%, however, obeys certain rules (see below).

The CPPI established that up to R$6 billion of the total balance of the FGTS may be used to purchase Eletrobras shares.

The acquisition of the papers by the workers will be made through the Mutual Privatization Funds linked to the FGTS (FMP-FGTS). Thus, workers’ FGTS resources can be used to purchase shares in these funds, which, in turn, will use the money to acquire shares on behalf of investors.

The rules for this were detailed in a circular published by Caixa in the Official Gazette last Monday (10).

What are funds?

The Mutual Privatization Funds, Caixa recorded in the circular, “are constituted in the form of an open condominium, in which exclusively individuals holding FGTS linked accounts participate”.

They will be formed by the sum of resources destined to the acquisition of shares under the National Privatization Program or similar state programs.

This is not the first time that the government has opened the possibility for Brazilians to use part of the FGTS resources in the acquisition of state-owned shares, in the midst of privatization efforts. In 2000, workers were able to buy Petrobras shares with part of the fund and, in 2002, acquire shares in the mining company Vale.

The government of Jair Bolsonaro plans to privatize state-owned companies in 2022, in his last year of government. At the end of 2021, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, stated that the intention is to sell two state-owned companies to the private sector: Eletrobras and Correios.

According to Caixa, workers may invest part of their FGTS directly in these mutual funds, or through investment clubs. Investment clubs will also pool the resources of people holding FGTS accounts.

How will the applications be?

The worker with a balance in the FGTS may apply up to 50% of the value of each linked account in FMP quotas. In calculating the maximum amount to be invested, however, the amounts previously invested in other mutual funds, such as those linked to Petrobras and Vale, will be deducted.

In other words, the worker who still has FGTS resources invested in Petrobras and Vale shares will be able to invest slightly smaller amounts in Eletrobras’ papers.

The minimum amount for investing FGTS resources in the purchase of Eletrobras shares will be R$ 200, as determined by the CPPI.

To apply, the worker must grant authorization to the FMP administrator of their choice.

In the FGTS application, the worker can consult the balance available for application in an FMP. In addition, you may request the debit of part of the FGTS account balance for investment in a mutual fund.

If the worker decides to sell the shares—that is, the actions- in the future, the funds will return to the FGTS.

Who does not have FGTS can buy shares?

Eletrobras privatization rules provide that individuals without funds in the FGTS will also be able to buy shares in the company, with their own funds. In this case, the minimum investment will be BRL 1,000 and the maximum investment will be BRL 1 million.

When will it be possible to apply the resources in the actions?

There is no date yet for that. The Eletrobras privatization process is underway, but it is not yet known when or even if the shares will be sold in this last year of the Bolsonaro government. For some analysts, it will only be possible to privatize the company in 2023. In the 2022 Budget, privatization is not foreseen.

The TCU (Union Court of Auditors) is analyzing the proposal, but there is resistance in the body in relation to the process.

Thus, the publication by Caixa of the rules on the purchase of shares prepares the ground so that, if the company’s shares are in fact put up for sale, the FGTS can be used.

In a note to UOL, Caixa clarified that a 1990 law already provided for the possibility of using 50% of the FGTS balance in investments in FMP. The circular published last Monday (10) sought to update the rules for the use of resources, “in particular, with regard to the provision of worker authorization for FMP administrators to consult their available FGTS balance and carry out the application of its resources, in compliance with the General Data Protection Law”. From 2018, this law regulates the processing of personal data by institutions in general.