Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Announce Attack on Titan Special Event

Activision Blizzard announced last Tuesday (11) that Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard will win a special event inspired by the Attack on Titan anime. Scheduled for release on January 20th, the package Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan — Levi Edition Bundle will allow you to use a series of weapons and cosmetic items inspired by the work in which humans fight gigantic creatures to survive.

The new official pack will bring a total of 10 outfits, including an outfit for Operator Daniel Yatsu that mimics the one worn by protagonist Levi in ​​Attack on Titan. Players will also find a Scout Legion emblem, schematics for creating the weapons History, Ymir Curse and Titan Piercer, as well as decorative items inspired by hot potatoes and a secret key, which are direct references to the series.

To complete, The anime and manga inspired pack will feature a new finishing move, a fresh intro and an MVP highlight. So far, Activision Blizzard hasn’t revealed how much it will charge for the new content, which is part of a major mid-season update for the games.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard gain new operators

In addition to content inspired by Attack on Titan, Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard will get new operators and content in their mid-season updates. Among the news scheduled for the titles are the arrival of Isabella Rosario and Dulnuan Reyes, the inclusion of the Welgun SMG weapon and new challenges for the Zombie mode.



Activision Blizzard also promises that the update will bring several bug fixes, which should be detailed soon on the game’s official blogs. While the update arrived at Vanguard last Tuesday (11), it is being applied to Warzone Pacific this Wednesday.

In its official blog, the developer stated that this should only be the first among many updates that its games should receive in 2022. According to her, Studios such as Treyarch, Sledgehammer Games, Raven Software, Beenox, High Moon Studios, and Toys for Bob are working together to support current Call of Duty chapters. In the next months.

Source: Call of Duty Blog