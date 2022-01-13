Can Corinthians become SAF? CFO opens the game and says how Botafogo and Cruzeiro can ‘help’ in the decision

Wesley Melo said that the São Paulo club has no interest in becoming SAF at the moment

the board of Corinthians granted this Wednesday (12), the first press conference of 2022, at CT Joaquim Grava. The president Duilio Monteiro Alves, the financial director, Wesley Melo, and the marketing superintendent, José Colagrossi Neto, talked about the team’s plans for the season.

Asked about the idea of ​​transforming Corinthians into a Football Society, as was the case recently with cruise and Botafogo, Wesley Melo denied the possibility of this happening at this time.

”Today, Corinthians has no interest, it’s not our guideline. Could it be in the future? He can. But at the moment we don’t need it, not in the conditions we are in. I think it’s a very new thing. Still need to gain experience. We need to see what the experiences of Botafogo and Cruzeiro will be like, which I hope will be successful. We need to have more examples to form more solid opinions so we can talk about whether it works for us at this moment or not”.

”Anyway, we look at Europe and most clubs are private, they have owners. Are they wrong in Italy, Spain and England? But the Brazilian culture is different. Corinthians fans, especially, are very peculiar. Even from a financial and even a strategic point of view, I don’t see any need for the SAF at this time and in this format”, he concluded.