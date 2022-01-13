Canceled, Britney Spears’ sister breaks silence over family feud

Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears (Photo: Getty Images)

Looks like the game has turned, doesn’t it? spreading the book “Things I Should Have Said” (“Things I Should Have Said”, in free translation), Jamie Lynn Spears talked about the controversy involving his older sister, Britney Spears, who was under an abusive guardianship, coordinated by his own father, for 13 years.

In an interview with the television show Good Morning America, of the American channel ABC News, she stated, “I have always been my sister’s biggest supporter. When she needed help, I did everything to make sure she had the necessary contacts to end this guardianship.”

The reporter then asked if the actress did not agree with the situation. “It wasn’t about agreeing or not, everyone has a voice and must be heard. […] I even spoke to her legal team, the previous team, and it didn’t end well for me,” she said, noting that when it all started, in 2008, she was only 17 years old and pregnant, unable to focus on what happened with Britney.

Finally, Jamie regretted and said he did not understand the hurt that the eternal pop princess shows to have her – after the end of the guardianship, the singer sent a series of indirect to the family on Instagram, cut ties with everyone and gave unfollow in the younger sister. “Love still exists, 100%. […] I don’t know why we’re in this position.”