Candida sees Justina’s misfortune and is silent; find out why · TV news

Cândida (Dani Ornellas) will receive a warning from the orixás when celebrating the marriage of Justina (Cinnara Leal) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The mother of saint will see that the housekeeper will be extremely unhappy next to Guebo (Maicon Rodrigues). She, however, will not reveal the truth for fear of Zayla’s (Heslaine Vieira) reaction in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Despite having sworn that she would win back her childhood friend at any cost, the seamstress finally gives up. She will even give Luísa’s friend (Mariana Ximenes) a cameo that belonged to Abena (Mary Sheilla), Guebo’s mother, as a gift.

Candida will raise her hands to the heavens and believe that her daughter has finally found a direction in life. in the scenes that will be shown from next Monday (17). She herself will have already advised Zayla to stop chasing the boy:

You’re acting like you’ve been doing all your life, thinking only of you. Do you remember the attitudes you took in the name of your desires? Samuel himself [Michel Gomes], that today you recognize that you never loved. Blackmailed Pilar [Gabriela Medvedovski], got involved with Tonico [Alexandre Nero]. You can’t gamble with people’s lives, especially two good people who love each other, like Justina and Guebo.

The spiritual leader, however, will realize during the ceremony that fate still reserves some twists in the life of the antagonist played by Heslaine Vieira. She will be startled when she performs a ritual to find out if the orixás are in agreement with the union, breaking a kola nut in half.

Guebo and Justina get married in the six o’clock soap opera

Guebo and Justina are unhappy together

Candida will quickly realize that Guebo will go against divine plans by giving up Zayla’s love. Worse still, he will condemn Cinnara Leal’s character to a life of bitterness and unhappiness, diverting her from the mission originally given her.

The consequences can be seen as soon as the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão advances a few more months in time. Justina will argue practically every day with her husband, who will seek solace in the arms of Dom Olu’s daughter (Rogério Brito).

In the Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of New World (2017). The telenovela will end next month, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion.

In addition to spoilers, the TV news it also publishes daily summaries of Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Find out everything that will happen in soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast:

Listen to “#87 – Cecília crosses the line and pays mico in A Place in the Sun” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.