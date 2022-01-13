Cannabis can prevent humans from getting COVID, study says

The scientists’ next step is to seek funding for new stages of research and development of the drug (photo: PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP) A study published this Wednesday (1/12) in the scientific journal Journal of Natural Products could be a big step in the search for an antiviral against the new coronavirus. Researchers at Oregon State University in the United States have found a pair of cannabinoid acids capable of binding to the spike protein and preventing SARS-CoV-2 from infecting human cells.

This protein is the main gateway for the virus to enter cells and also one of the biggest threats in more recent variants, such as Ômicron, for example. Thus, a drug that could bind to it would be of great help to the host’s immune system and prevent it from developing covid-19. This is a key strategy in pharmaceutical science to fight different types of viruses. With regard to the new coronavirus, it is the same approach as current vaccines and antibody therapies, still in development.

“Any part of the infection and replication cycle is a potential target for antiviral intervention, and the connection of the spike protein’s receptor-binding domain to the human cell surface ACE2 receptor is a critical step in that cycle,” explained Richard van Breemen, researcher at the Oregon State Global Hemp Innovation Center, College of Pharmacy, and Linus Pauling Institute.

The advantage of these compounds is that they carry few risks and are easily found in the plant known as hemp and in many of its extracts. Hemp compounds are already present in industrial cosmetics, body lotions, dietary supplements, as well as use in animal feed and food production.

“They are not controlled substances like THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, and they have a good safety profile in humans. And our research showed that hemp compounds were equally effective against variants of SARS-CoV-2, including variant B.1.1.7, which was first detected in the UK, and variant B.1.351, which was first detected. once in South Africa”, explained van Breemen in an interview with the specialized website EurekaArlet.

Thus, the production and administration of a possible drug would face few barriers. “These compounds can be taken orally and have a long history of safe use in humans,” said van Breemen. He also detailed how the found pair of acids works. “They have the potential to prevent and treat SARS-CoV-2 infection. CBDA and CBGA are produced by the hemp plant as precursors to CBD and CBG, which are familiar to many consumers. However, they are different from acids and are not contained in hemp products.”

The team’s next step is to secure funding for further studies and drug development.