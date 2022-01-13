Cannabis compounds can treat and prevent Covid, study says

Scientists at two US universities have discovered that compounds found in hemp, a cannabis-like plant, can help treat and prevent Covid-19. The research results were published on Monday (1/10), in the scientific journal Journal of Natural Products.

According to researchers at Oregon State University and Oregon Health and Science University, the two compounds are not psychoactive like tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and have a good safety profile for use in humans.

Tests with the two cannabinoid acids – cannabigerolic (CBGA) and cannabidiolic (CBDA) – showed that the substances bound to the spike protein of the coronavirus and blocked the entry of the virus into human cells, preventing infection.

“These cannabinoid acids are abundant in hemp and in many plant extracts,” said Richard van Breemen, lead author of the study.

“Orally bioavailable and with a long history of safe human use, these cannabinoids, either alone or in hemp extracts, have the potential to prevent and treat Sars-CoV-2 infection,” the scientists wrote in the paper with the research findings. .

They believe the discovery could be used to develop drugs for the treatment and prevention of Covid-19.