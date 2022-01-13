Cannabis compounds may prevent Covid-19 cases

A joint study by two universities in Oregon, USA, found that compounds in cannabis can help prevent covid-19 by blocking the entry of the coronavirus into cells.

The researchers say the two compounds are not psychoactive like tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and have a good safety profile for use in humans. The study was published this Wednesday, 12, in the scientific journal Journal of Natural Products.

Studies reveal that compounds in cannabis can prevent cases of covid-19

Tests with the two cannabinoid acids – cannabigerolic (CBGA) and cannabidiolic (CBDA) – showed that the substances bound to the Spike protein of the coronavirus and blocked the entry of the virus into human cells, preventing infection.

Scientists from Oregon State University and Oregon Health and Science University, responsible for the study, point out that the discovery can be used for the development of drugs intended for the treatment and prevention of covid-19.

“Orally bioavailable and with a long history of safe human use, these cannabinoids, either alone or in hemp extracts, have the potential to prevent and treat Sars-CoV-2 infection,” the scientists wrote in the paper with the research findings. .