Cast of ‘Pantanal’ shows behind the scenes of recordings in the region | wetland

Have you ever imagined spending some time in the middle of the Pantanal? You might think it would be a cakewalk, but it’s not about tourism and tours. We are talking about living there for months, in the midst of the wild nature of the region, without many of the technological devices that we are used to in cities. If you are an urban person, by now you must be thinking that it wouldn’t be so easy, right? 🤔For this was the challenge of the team of the new version dand Pantanthere, which since 2021 is in the region .

👆 Who said the sentence above was the actress Bruna Linzmeyer, who will be Madeleine in the first phase of the novel. A refined young woman from the city, she arrives in the Pantanal disgruntled after marrying José Leôncio (Renato Góes). Bruna tells a little more about this experience:

Bruna Linzmeyer and Renato Góes tell how the recordings were in the Pantanal

“I looked at everything with a certain lens at Madeleine, I was not in the Pantanal like Bruna, a tourist, walking. I remember that the first day I woke up, I saw that where we were, in the morning, there was a gigantic amount of birds, of noise, that I had never heard. It’s a mixture of being charming and desperate.”

“Every day I thought the place had no corner. There’s nowhere to go, you don’t walk and turn around. It’s a continuum of green, burnt yellow, and so many other colors.”

Bruna Linzmeyer tells how the recordings were in the Pantanal

“Day-to-day is very different from what I’m used to, but all of this is very cool for the character and for the work.”

📷 Juliana Paes, who plays the Maria Marruá in the first phase, she was delighted with the region and made beautiful records:

Juliana Paes will be Maria Marruá in 'Pantanal'

“Sucuri, Velho do Rio or Luz del Fuego?”

And the new Juma, Alanis Guillen, from the photos, you can see that she is fully integrated with the nature of the region.

Alanis Guillen getting ready for Pantanal

Alanis Guillen

Renato Góes is in the new version of 'Pantanal'

Renato Góes, who plays the young José Leôncio and plays a romantic partner with Bruna Linzmeyer in the first phase, went even further in this immersion and had the “help” of Almir Sater.

“One month before recording, I spent 15 days in the Pantanal. I called some friends and explained that I would like to see the place. I went with them, we spent two weeks. Within those 15 days, I went to Almir Sater’s house for three days and the rest of the days I was in the vicinity of Aquidauana, in Bosque Belo, half an hour from the city..”

“It was a very big impact. It’s a huge amount of animals. I wanted to lose that, I wanted my character not to be dazzled. There’s something about the nest, the moment when everyone gets together to make their nests, this enchants Joventino and Zé Leôncio when they arrive in the Pantanal. But José Leôncio is used to different biomes. And I needed to break that. So these 15 days were fundamental.”

👩‍❤️‍👨 During this time, the actor received the view of his wife Thaila Ayala, who at the time was still pregnant with the couple’s first child, Francisco.

“The Pantanal moves people. It’s as if he has the power to welcome whoever he wants and push away whoever doesn’t,” he says. Rogério Gomes, artistic director of the new version of Pantanal, celebrating that the crew and cast have been welcomed by the biome since arriving in mid-2021.

The richness of the fauna and flora of the region is really a spectacle on its own and can be seen by the public right at the premiere of the soap opera.

