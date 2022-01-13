Change in bowel habits may be an alert for colorectal cancer – 01/12/2022

A change in bowel habits, with alternating constipation and diarrhea, can be an alert for colorectal cancer, which affects the large intestine (the colon) and rectum. For this year, according to estimates by the Inca (National Cancer Institute), Brazil should have 41,000 new cases of the disease. It is the second malignant tumor, excluding skin cancer. non melanoma, more common in men and women, second only to prostate and breast cancer, respectively.

In addition to a change in bowel habits, weight loss without an apparent cause, anemia, abdominal pain or discomfort, blood in the stool and change in shape (very thin and long) are signs of attention.

One of the risk factors is age and, to identify the disease early, the recommendation is to perform a colonoscopy from the age of 50. The exam can be done from the age of 40, in case of pictures in the family.

“When the patient has symptoms, it may already be a sign of a more advanced disease. Because of this, it is essential to perform a colonoscopy”, said in a note Héber Salvador, oncological surgeon and president of SBCO (Brazilian Society of Oncological Surgery).

According to Salvador, the exam allows the removal of polyps, lesions stuck in the intestinal wall that could develop into cancer.

Hereditary cases of the disease represent an incidence of 5% to 10%, with Lynch syndrome being the most prevalent. There is attention to familial adenomatous polyposis, when people have polyps in greater numbers, often requiring colonoscopy.

One of the SBCO guidelines to avoid the disease is to opt for a diet with fruits and vegetables, instead of processed foods, alcoholic beverages and soft drinks, in addition to other sugary drinks. Red meat consumption should be moderate.