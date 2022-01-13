Check out flu and Covid-19 vaccination strategy on Thursday, in Salvador | Bahia

More than 60 immunization points spread across Salvador will continue with the vaccination against Covid-19 and the flu, on Thursday (13), from 8 am to 4 pm, aimed at those who have a SUS card in Salvador, in the case of flu, and for those with a name on the list on the website of the Municipal Health Department (SMS), in the case of vaccination against the coronavirus.

Vaccination against influenza will be exclusively for people aged six months or more, holders of the SUS Card in Salvador who did not take the immunizing agent in the past year.

The posts will also apply the booster dose to children vaccinated in 2021 for the first time in their lives, that is, the 2nd dose will only be offered to children whose first contact with the vaccine occurred last year.

In the case of immunization against Covid-19, it follows the application of the 1st, 2nd and booster dose only for people who have their name on the SMS list.

The 1st dose will be offered to adolescents and adults aged 12 years and over; adolescents with comorbidities; pregnant and postpartum women aged 12 years or older.

Individuals with a name on the list within the following schedules may take the 2nd dose: Pfizer and Oxford until February 8th, and CoronaVac until January 12th. The 2nd dose of Janssen (booster dose) will only be for those people named on the list who have taken the first dose/single dose of Janssen by November 12th of last year.

The booster dose will be available for immunosuppressed people who took the 2nd dose by December 13, 2021 and for individuals aged 18 and over who took the 2nd dose by September 14, 2021.

The booster dose for pregnant and postpartum women will be offered to those with a name on the list and who took the second dose until August 14 of last year, that is, from five months after receiving the second dose, according to new guidance. of the Ministry of Health.

The Vacina Express and Scheduled services will work normally for those who made the prior appointment.

Citizens must bring their vaccination card, SUS card and photo ID.

To receive the booster dose, research and study volunteers must present the documents mentioned above, in addition to a statement from the research institute indicating that they are released for the booster dose, without prejudice to the continuation of the study/research.

Minors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination.

For proof of responsibility, the parent must present original photo identification at the time of immunization. In the case of another person of legal age, in addition to the photo identification document, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility that can be made manually.

Pregnant women must submit a printed copy of the medical prescription. The postpartum women, in addition to the medical prescription, should also take a copy of the baby’s birth certificate or Declaration of Live Births.

1st DOSE: REPEAK FOR PEOPLE 12 YEARS OR OLDER WITHOUT COMMODITIES;

1st DOSE: ADOLESCENTS 12 TO 17 YEARS OLD WITH COMMODITIES; PREGNANT WOMEN AND PUERPERAS 12 TO 17 YEARS OR MORE;

2nd DOSE PFIZER (DUE UNTIL 8 FEBRUARY 2022);

BOOST DOSE: IMMUNE SUPPRESSED PATIENTS WHO TAKEN THE 2nd DOSE BY DECEMBER 13, 2021 WITH NAME IN THE SMS LIST;

BOOST DOSE: PEOPLE 18 YEARS OR OLDER WHO TAKEN THE 2nd DOSE BY SEPTEMBER 14, 2021;

BOOST DOSE: PREGNANT WOMEN AND PUERPERA WHO TAKEN THE 2nd DOSE BY AUGUST 14, 2021.

Drive-thrus: Shopping Bela Vista (9am to 4pm), Vila Militar (Dendezeiros) and Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré).

Shopping Bela Vista (9am to 4pm), Vila Militar (Dendezeiros) and Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré). Fixed points: CSU Pernambués, USF Guilherme Rodrigues da Silva (Arenoso), USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Jardim das Margaridas, UBS São Cristóvão, USF Cajazeiras V, USF Cajazeiras X, USF Federation, USF Joanes Leste, USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Tubarão, USF Teotônio Vilela II, USF Vale do Matatu, USF Santa Luzia, USF Curralinho, USF Imbuí, USF Cambonas, UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Campo da Pólvora), USF San Martim I, USF San Martim III and USF Pirajá.

2nd OXFORD DOSE (DUE UNTIL FEBRUARY 8, 2022);

2nd DOSE CORONAVAC (DUE UNTIL JANUARY 12, 2022).

Fixed points: USF Plataforma, USF Cajazeiras XI, USF Aristides Maltez (São Cristóvão), USF Menino Joel (Northeast of Amaralina), USF Mata Escura, USF Marechal Rondon, USF Zulmira Barros (Costa Azul), USF Terreiro de Jesus and USF Santa Monica.

JANSSEN BOOST DOSE (PERSONS WHO TAKEN THE 1ST JANSSEN DOSE BY NOVEMBER 12, 2021)

Fixed points: USF Terreiro de Jesus, USF Beira Mangue, USF Alto de Coutos II, USF Vista Alegre, USF Itapuã, USF Coração de Maria, USF Nova Esperança, USF Jardim Campo Verde, USF São Gonçalo do Retiro, USF Arraial do Retiro, USF Nova Brasília , UBS Marechal Rondon, USF Santa Monica and USF Zulmira Barros (Costa Azul).

CHECK INFLUENZA VACCINATION POINTS

Drive-thrus: Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), 5th Health Center (Barris) and Unijorge (Parallel).

Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), 5th Health Center (Barris) and Unijorge (Parallel). Fixed points: Multicentro Amaralina, Estação da Lapa, USF São João do Cabrito, USF Alto do Cruzeiro, USF Alto da Terezinha, USF Fazenda Coutos I, USF Estrada da Cocisa, UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras), USF Yolanda Pires, USF Cajazeiras IV, USF Mussurunga I, Mussurunga Station, 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI), USF João Roma Filho (Jardim Nova Esperança), USF Vila Canária, USF Dom Avelar, UBS Pires da Veiga (Pau da Lima) , USF Nova Brasília, USF Antônio Lazarotto (Platform), USF Frei Benjamin (Valéria), USF Capelinha de São Caetano, Multicentro Liberdade, 16th Maria Conceição Imbassahy Health Center (Pau Miúdo), USF Parque de Pituaçu, Bahia Outlet Center (9h at 4 pm), USF Joanes Leste, USF Joanes Centro Oeste and UBS Manoel Vitorino (Brotas).

