Check out new unemployment insurance bands; ceiling goes to R$ 2,106.08 | Economy

Real-National CurrencyMarcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

Published 01/12/2022 17:33

The Ministry of Labor and Welfare updated the annual table for calculating unemployment insurance amounts for workers who are entitled to the benefit from this Tuesday, 11.

To update the salary ranges, the calculation took into account the index number of the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) of last year, calculated and published by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), registered at 10.16%.

The value of the benefit cannot be less than the minimum wage, whose national floor was set at R$ 1,212, after the Provisional Measure (MP) edited by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) at the turn of the year. This amount, until last year, was R$ 1,100, which followed the previous remuneration.

The unemployment insurance ceiling was corrected on Wednesday. Workers who have received average wages above BRL 3,097.26 will invariably be entitled to the benefit in the maximum amount of BRL 2,106.08. Until last year, the ceiling was R$ 1,911.84.

To calculate the value of the installments, the average salary of the last three months prior to dismissal is considered. For workers with a salary range of up to R$1,858.17, the average salary must be multiplied by 0.8. Between BRL 1,858.17 and BRL 3,097.26, whichever exceeds BRL 1,858.17 is multiplied by 0.5 and added to BRL 1,486.53. Finally, above BRL 3,097.26, the value will remain at BRL 2,106.08.

Payment is made in three to five installments, according to the months worked and whether the request has already been made on other occasions. It is not allowed to have another employment relationship, whether formal or informal. The worker must file the claim from the 7th to the 120th day after the date of dismissal. In the case of domestic workers, the period runs from the 7th to the 90th day, from the date of dismissal.

who is entitled

Unemployment insurance is paid to workers with a formal contract who were dismissed without just cause, as well as formal workers with a suspended work contract due to participation in a course or professional qualification program offered by employers and rescued from a condition similar to that of slavery.

Unemployment insurance is a personal benefit and can only be paid directly to the beneficiary, except for the following situations: death of the insured, when installments due until the date of death will be paid to the successors; serious illness of the insured, when overdue installments will be paid to their legally designated curator or legal representative; contagious disease or impossibility of locomotion, when overdue installments will be paid to the attorney; civil absence, when overdue installments will be paid to the curator appointed by the judge; and beneficiary arrested, when the overdue installments will be paid by means of a power of attorney.

how to apply

Workers must have a document of the Unemployment Insurance Request, delivered by employers at the time of dismissal without just cause, and CPF number. It is possible to make the request through the website https://www.gov.br/pt-br/servicos/solicitar-o-seguro-desemprego, through the Digital Work Card application, corporate emails from the Regional Labor Superintendencies (In Rio de Janeiro, for example, the email is [email protected] ) and phone 158 or even a labor agency in your state.

Workers will be able to follow the release of the benefit through the gov.br portal or through the application. It is possible to check the value and quantity of installments, as well as the benefit release dates.

The receipt will be made in the following order, by means of: deposit in an account and bank informed by the worker himself, deposit in a savings account held by the worker identified in Caixa Econômica or deposit in the bank’s digital social savings account.

If workers have not informed their account and bank details or do not have a savings account at Caixa, the receipt will be made through: self-service terminals, lottery shops and Caixa convenience stores with the citizen card or bank branches, with presentation of identification document and CPF number.