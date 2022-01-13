Check the results of the Mega-Sena Contest 2,443

Yadunandan Singh

The Mega-Sena draw was held at Espaço da Sorte, located on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo (SP).

The dozens of the Mega-Sena Contest 2,443 were drawn. The prize is estimated at R$ 10 million.

The numbers that came out in the draw were: 31 – 01 – 12 – 13 – 05 – 17

How to play in Mega Sena

Mega-Sena pays millions to the player who picks the 6 numbers drawn. It is still possible to win prizes by matching 4 or 5 numbers among the 60 available on the betting wheel.

To make the dream of being the next millionaire come true, you must mark 6 to 15 numbers on the wheel, being able to let the system choose the numbers for you (Surpresinha) and/or compete with the same bet for 2, 4 or 8 consecutive contests (Stubborn). The information is from the Caixa Lotteries Portal.

Mega Sena Sweepstakes

Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. In order to adjust the number of the Mega da Virada contest, which must end in 0 or 5, Mega-Semanas were created, which are exclusive to Mega-Sena. The draws take place at predetermined dates throughout the year. There are three competitions per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Check it out in the draw schedule or in Important Announcements. The information is from the Caixa Lotteries Portal.

