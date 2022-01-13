Check the salary bonus calendar in 2022

pexels
The salary bonus in 2022 will be paid to 22 million Brazilians, in the total amount of more than R$20 billion, and payments are already starting to be released next month.
Public sector workers receive payment through Pasep, deposits are the responsibility of Banco do Brasil and have a different calendar than employees in the private sector, who receive through PIS, have the amount deposited by Caixa and begin to withdraw the amount earlier.
The salary bonus is paid in the year following the year in which there was a working day, being proportional to the period worked. Each month of work generates around R$101 in benefits, considering a minimum of 15 days.
To find out if you will be entitled to the benefit, from January 22nd, the consultation will be released on the Digital Work Card application or on the Gov.Br website.
Calendar 2022
Check the proposed calendar for the PIS/Pasep settlement in 2022.
PIS:
Birth month
Payday
January
february 8
February
February, 10th
March
February 15th
April
February 17th
May
February 22
June
February, 24
July
March, 15
August
March 17
September
March 22
October
March 24
November
March 29th
December
March 31
Pasep:
Final registration number
Pay day
0
February 15th
1
February 15th
two
February 17th
3
February 17th
4
February 22
5
February, 24
6
March, 15
7
March 17
8
March 22
9
March 24