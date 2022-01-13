Check the salary bonus calendar in 2022

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business Comments Off on Check the salary bonus calendar in 2022 5 Views


Check the salary bonus calendar in 2022
pexels

The salary bonus in 2022 will be paid to 22 million Brazilians, in the total amount of more than R$20 billion, and payments are already starting to be released next month.

Public sector workers receive payment through Pasep, deposits are the responsibility of Banco do Brasil and have a different calendar than employees in the private sector, who receive through PIS, have the amount deposited by Caixa and begin to withdraw the amount earlier.

The salary bonus is paid in the year following the year in which there was a working day, being proportional to the period worked. Each month of work generates around R$101 in benefits, considering a minimum of 15 days.

To find out if you will be entitled to the benefit, from January 22nd, the consultation will be released on the Digital Work Card application or on the Gov.Br website.

Calendar 2022

Check the proposed calendar for the PIS/Pasep settlement in 2022.

PIS:

Birth month

Payday

January

february 8

February

February, 10th

March

February 15th

April

February 17th

May

February 22

June

February, 24

July

March, 15

August

March 17

September

March 22

October

March 24

November

March 29th

December

March 31

Pasep:

Final registration number

Pay day

0

February 15th

1

February 15th

two

February 17th

3

February 17th

4

February 22

5

February, 24

6

March, 15

7

March 17

8

March 22

9

March 24

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Check the results of Mega-Sena’s 2443 contest; prize is BRL 10.5 million

posted on 01/12/2022 19:58 / updated on 01/12/2022 20:32 (credit: reproduction) On Wednesday night (1/12), …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved