Check the salary bonus calendar in 2022

The salary bonus in 2022 will be paid to 22 million Brazilians, in the total amount of more than R$20 billion, and payments are already starting to be released next month.

Public sector workers receive payment through Pasep, deposits are the responsibility of Banco do Brasil and have a different calendar than employees in the private sector, who receive through PIS, have the amount deposited by Caixa and begin to withdraw the amount earlier.

The salary bonus is paid in the year following the year in which there was a working day, being proportional to the period worked. Each month of work generates around R$101 in benefits, considering a minimum of 15 days.

To find out if you will be entitled to the benefit, from January 22nd, the consultation will be released on the Digital Work Card application or on the Gov.Br website.

Calendar 2022

Check the proposed calendar for the PIS/Pasep settlement in 2022.

PIS:

Birth month Payday January february 8 February February, 10th March February 15th April February 17th May February 22 June February, 24 July March, 15 August March 17 September March 22 October March 24 November March 29th December March 31

Pasep: