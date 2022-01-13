Chinese woman who was on first date is ‘trapped’ in man’s house after city goes into lockdown

Case was registered in the city of Zhengzhou, placed on momentary lockdown after 100 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed

The Paper/Video Playback Woman, identified only as Wang, was confined to a man’s house during their first date



A Chinese woman was trapped in the house of the man she was having a blind date with when the city of Zhengzhou was put on lockdown. THE China struggles to contain the multiple local foci of the Delta and Omicron variants of the new coronavirus. In Zhengzhou, where more than 100 cases were reported last week, some parts of the city were suddenly confined last Wednesday, the 12th. At that moment, the woman, surnamed Wang, was having dinner at the house of the man she was with. having a blind date. “Right after arriving in Zhengzhou, there was an outbreak. The community was confined and I couldn’t get out,” Wang told Shanghai-based outlet The Paper on Tuesday. She said she was in town on a week-long trip to meet potential suitors. “I’m getting older. My family introduced me to ten parties (…) The fifth wanted to show me his culinary skills and invited me to have dinner at his house”, he added. Since then, Wang has posted videos, now viral, documenting his everyday life. Occasionally, the man is seen cooking for her, or doing housework, while she sleeps, according to clips released by local media. Wang did not reveal his age or the identity of the man in the videos. As of Wednesday, the related hashtags had accumulated more than six million visits on Weibo, the Chinese social network.

*With information from AFP