Cinépolis Lagoon closes this Wednesday

Cinépolis Lagoon, in Lagoa, closes this Wednesday (12/01). The information was disclosed by the portal specialized in cinema “Filme B”. According to the organizers, the pandemic impacted the financial results of the space, but it was not the only reason.

“The closing of cinemas in March 2020, due to the control of the coronavirus pandemic, and the slow return of spectators to cinemas, brought negative financial results to the cinema, requiring Cinépolis to continuously cover these losses. Another difficulty faced was the closing of almost all stores in the Lagoon Complex”, said a statement issued by the administrators.

The statement continues: “Add to that the legal dispute between Glen Entertainement, the company that has the space concession, and the Government of the State of Rio de Janeiro, effective owner of the Lagoa Rowing Stadium, where the complex is located, motivating legal uncertainty in the maintenance of investments to keep the cinema open“,

However, it is worth mentioning that the closing of the unit in no way affects the work of Cinépolis in Brazil. The other complexes of the company are still in operation.