Ciro Gomes economist says that “spending ceiling is a fiction”

In an interview with Folha, Benevides stated that the measure only served to cut investments.

“Brazil has no spending ceiling. Today is a fiction. Personnel and Social Security expenses represent 85% of the total. In other words, what the supposed spending cap did was to reduce the volume of investments in Brazil, which in 2010 was R$ 100 billion and this year [2021] should not exceed R$ 20 billion. That is, all the adjustment that is advertised in the spending ceiling is found in the deep cut of investment.”

The economist defended the repeal of the current rule and the creation of a different ceiling for each type of expenditure. Current expenditures would be linked to GDP and investments would be adjusted based on the real expansion of federal revenue

“The correction would be for real GDP growth. Instead of correcting by the IPCA [como funciona o teto hoje], can also grow by real GDP growth. If GDP grows by 1%, for example, inflation will grow by another 1%. The investment will be linked to real revenue growth. Inflation more [a variação] real [da receita]. In theory, revenue grows much more than GDP when there is growth [da economia], then you will limit the investment to 80%, 90% of real revenue growth.”