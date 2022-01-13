Ciro loses strength for not inspiring confidence in victory, says Quaest director

Although the Quaest/Genial poll released this Wednesday 12th indicates the possibility of Lula (PT) winning this year’s presidential election in the 1st round, the most likely scenario points to a 2nd round between PT and Jair Bolsonaro ( PL). Meanwhile, on the 3rd track, Ciro Gomes (PDT) does not inspire confidence that he can overcome his opponents and Sergio Moro (Podemos) seems to be the strongest name in the pack. Ratings are by political scientist Felipe Nunes, director of Quaest, responsible for the survey, in an interview with Capital Letter.

Lula appears with 45% of the voting intentions, 4 percentage points more than the sum of votes of the competitors. Bolsonaro is in 2nd place, with 23%, followed by Moro, with 9%, and Ciro, with 5%. João Doria (PSDB) and Simone Tebet (MDB) have 3% and 1%, respectively.

In the 2nd round simulations, Lula would beat all opponents by at least 20 points of difference. Against Bolsonaro, he would win by 54% to 30%. In the dispute with Moro, he would triumph by 50% to 30%. If the election were against Ciro Gomes, Lula would win by 52% to 21%, while against Doria (15%) the former president would reach 55%.

According to the survey, 66% of voters who know Bolsonaro would not vote for him. Doria has the 2nd highest rejection by the electorate who know him, with 60%, followed by Moro, with 59%, Ciro, with 58%, and Lula, with 43%. Tebet has the least rejection, with 19% among voters who know her, but only 3% said they could vote for her.

Read the main points of the interview with the director of Quaest:

CartaCapital: Are there any real chances that Lula will win the election in the 1st round?

Felipe Nunes: Brazilian political history shows that winning an election in the 1st round is difficult. Only Fernando Henrique was able to do that, at a very different time than we are experiencing today. Caution would indicate that we analyze carefully, because, in general, the government official tends to improve his performance in the last year of administration, since the accomplishments and deliveries end up favoring this – while the opposition candidates end up losing a little strength, of relevance.

To be sure of this picture, we have to pay attention to the indicators of rejection and voting potential, which, today, show this 1st round result in a not so clear way. Personally, I think it’s hard for him to happen. It’s not impossible, but it’s unlikely.

CC: Does Lula have room for growth? Would a slate with Geraldo Alckmin help?

NF: The research shows that the ticket with Alckmin, from the electoral point of view, has little concrete result. It’s a much more symbolic plate. The alliance signals to important groups in society the type of government that Lula would like to have, a government not of revenge, but of concertation.

From an electoral point of view, Lula’s room for growth is small. He is very close to what appears to be his ceiling, measured in this survey. If we look at who says they would vote for Lula for sure or that they could vote, he has up to 55% voting potential. Today, in a scenario of 45%, there is little room for growth.

CC: So, the most likely is a 2nd round between Lula and Bolsonaro?

NF: The most likely is Lula x Bolsonaro. The government will improve or worsen depending on its ability to give concrete answers to the main problems facing Brazilians. I’m talking mainly about the economic issue. There is no clear perception that the government is capable of solving the people’s economic problems, and this is a major constraint. If the government wants to improve, it will have to solve.

The government depends on many conditions to obtain a better evaluation result. But I also think it doesn’t get much worse, because the hard core of Bolsonarism is close to this assessment. So, in a way, I see stability.

CC: In October’s Quaest/Genial, Ciro had 11% of voting intentions. Today, 5%. What happened?

NF: Ciro, in my opinion, who lost half [de suas intenções de voto] in recent months, is actually proving to be a candidate that people don’t believe is going to win the election.

Politics and economics are worlds in which expectations are very important to define the result, and it doesn’t seem to me that Ciro has managed to inspire in his voters a real prospect of victory. As a result, it is normal for this electorate to leave Ciro and forward their intention to vote for other candidates.

CC: With that, can Moro grow? Is there, after all, room for a 3rd way?

NF: Demand for 3rd way exists. The survey shows: 30% of Brazilians would like to vote for a candidate who is neither Bolsonaro nor Lula. But it will depend on the ability of articulation and aggregation of these candidates. On the one hand, I think it’s a lot of option for little vote, and this is relevant to explaining why the 3rd way has had so much trouble.

About giving up, it’s hard to say. Of course, there are many political calculations behind it, but if there is any relevant and strong name to dispute this 3rd place, in my opinion, it is Sergio Moro.

CC: What are the other relevant research indications?

It is very relevant to look at the role of women at this time. Women are rejecting the president more than men.

And what I think is very significant: if we look at government evaluation surveys – FHC in 1998, Lula in 2006 and Dilma in 2014 – we can see that Bolsonaro reaches the last year of his 1st term as the president with the worst evaluation. among the candidates for re-election. This is significant given the size of the problem the president has.