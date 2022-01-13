Citi puts retail area up for sale in Mexico and analysts speculate which Brazilian banks could buy it

After Citigroup’s announcement on Tuesday (11) that it plans to exit the retail operation in Mexico, where it has its largest network of agencies in the world, market analysts are already beginning to speculate on who would be the main stakeholders in Citibanamex, such as is known.

Several analysis houses point out that, among Brazilians, Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4), Nubank (NUBR33) and Bradesco (BBDC4) would be among the top bets, along with other major Mexican banks.

For Morgan Stanley, in addition to Itaú Unibanco, Banco Azteca and Inbursa may be on the list of potential buyers.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In a report, analyst Jorge Kuri writes that Itaú has a small operation in the country and that it has already tried to scale it up over time. The challenge, however, would be valuation current rate of Mexican banks, between 1 and 1.8 times.

For Eduardo Rosman, an analyst at BTG Pactual, the main candidates for the purchase of Citibanamex may be the largest Mexican banks, with the exception of BBVA, due to possible difficulties for regulatory approval. Inbursa “could be a player that would explore the retail business more actively”, according to him.

Nubank has been accelerating its expansion in Mexico, but an acquisition would run counter to the fintech’s strategy of building verticals from scratch, says Rosman.

The digital bank is also cited by Bradesco BBI, which highlights Nubank’s objective to expand its operations in Mexico and to build a strong capital position “with the highest market value in the region, which can facilitate the transaction”.

“However, we believe this would bring a greater degree of complexity to a ‘pure’ digital bank and the legacy and culture of Banamex could be a significant issue, making integration potentially difficult,” write analysts Gustavo Schroden, Otavio Tanganelli and Eric Ito of BBI.

The acquisition would also make sense for Banorte, according to the analysis team, given that it would be a defensive move against players foreigners, while the bank could accelerate consolidation in Mexico and gain scale.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

It would, however, need to be approved by regulators, although BBI does not see this as a problem in terms of market concentration, as the group estimates that the combined bank would account for around 25% of the total market, while BBVA has something close to 24 %. “From a strategic point of view, we think this potential acquisition would make sense for Banorte and be positive,” the analysts write.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, assesses that a more moderate concentration would start from a potential acquisition of Banorte or Santander, with a greater share of the market after the transaction, but still below or, to a large extent, in line with BBVA’s market share.

The concentration would be even less worrisome in the case of an acquisition by HSBC or Inbursa, writes the bank.

Credit Suisse further writes that given the importance of the asset and the opportunity to potentially take control of one of the largest retail operations in Mexico, the bank would not be surprised to see Itaú Unibanco as a potential competitor, and perhaps even Bradesco.

“However, we believe that banks already operating in Mexico are much more likely given the significant opportunities for cost synergies, not to mention the higher income tax regime of Brazilian banks,” the team writes.

Unlike Morgan Stanley and Credit, BBI does not see Itaú Unibanco on the list of interested parties, given that the bank “has no appetite for this type of international acquisition at the moment”.

“Management has said that the bank has no interest in other regions, while we note that Itaú is still working to improve the profitability of Itaú Corpbanca in Chile,” writes the team.

In a report, Itaú BBA writes that Citibanamex had already been facing problems for some time. “We believe that the bank has been for sale in Mexico for several years and the lack of interest in its assets leads us to believe that an IPO is the most likely”, writes the BBA, which estimates a value of US$ 9 billion for the bank. .

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

BBA says it welcomes, from a strategic point of view, an acquisition of Citi in Mexico by Banorte or Santander, mainly on account of the synergies for further expansion in the consumer segment.

Citigroup announced last Tuesday (11) that it plans to exit its retail operation in Mexico. The transaction is similar, according to BBI, to the sale of retail operations in Asia last year and reflects Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser’s strategy to simplify the bank’s structure, focusing efforts on wealthy customers and credit cards. .

According to a statement, the bank will maintain its institutional, investment and of private banking in the country.

THE InfoMoney contacted Itaú, which said it would not comment on the matter. Bradesco and Nubank did not send a position until publication.

(With Bloomberg)

Where to Invest 2022: Experts Explain What to Do With Your Money in Election Year in a Free Ebook!