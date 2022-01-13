Cities in ES are already experiencing the biggest wave of Covid since the beginning of the pandemic

Sesa graph points to record daily Covid cases in the Capital. Credit: Sesa

After a record of daily cases of Covid-19 in Espírito Santo, data released last Monday (10), the Secretary of State for Health, Nésio Fernandes, pointed out, in a publication on social networks this Wednesday (12), that municipalities in Espírito Santo have already reached the highest peak in the number of cases of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic. One of them was Linhares, in the north of the state, and the other was Guarapari, in Greater Vitória. A survey carried out by A Gazeta with the largest cities in the state pointed out that the Capital also presents the same panorama.

Guarapari reached 117 cases in 24 hours on January 7th, the same number as on February 19th, 2020. “But in practice, with the data to be published tomorrow (13th), our preferred coast for miners, too, has already will have surpassed the peak of all previous waves”, stated the secretary.

From the analysis of the data released daily by Sesa in the Covid-19 Panel, it is possible to extract that Vitória is also already in this scenario. On the 6th, the municipality recorded the impressive mark of 444 cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, surpassing last year’s record of 343 cases in 24 hours on March 25th.

ALMOST 7 THOUSAND CASES IN 24 HOURS IN ES

Espírito Santo hit a record number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in 24 hours on Monday (10), when 6,945 new infections were recorded – the highest number of the entire pandemic.

Until then, the record belonged to March 30 of last year, when 3,532 cases of the disease were recorded. Last week, the state had already registered more than a thousand positives in the span of just one day – which had not happened for approximately three months.

4th WAVE OF COVID IN ES

The growth in the number of infections is linked to the expansion of the Ômicron variant of Covid, which is easy to spread and already corresponds to 97% of confirmed cases of the disease in Espírito Santo.

Mathematician and university professor Etereldes Gonçalves Júnior points out that not only the number of infections, but also the transmission rate of the virus hit a record, surpassing 3.5 points, although the result is not yet consolidated.

“Fortunately, this is not being reflected in deaths and hospitalizations, but, as can be seen, we are indeed going through the fourth wave. We are at the beginning of the expansion, in an almost vertical situation, and this will certainly increase the pressure on the health system, but it is a different situation from other expansions, both because we now have the vaccine and because the characteristics of Ômicron are different. of the delta variant, which caused the third wave.”

