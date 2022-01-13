City Hall opens vaccination record for children between 5 and 11 years old

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on City Hall opens vaccination record for children between 5 and 11 years old 6 Views

Following the National Vaccination Operational Plan, and following the guidance of Technical Note No. 02/2022 of the Ministry of Health, the City Hall of Uberlândia opens, this Wednesday (12), the registration for the vaccination against Covid-19 of children between 5 and 11 years old (access here).

In the registration of this group, it will be mandatory to indicate the parents or another responsible for the child, since the person summoned will only be vaccinated through the presence of one of the responsible persons registered at the time of registration.

Another important point concerns the certificate of comorbidity, which will no longer need to be attached to the registration system, as was required for other previous publics. If the existence of any comorbidity is indicated in the record, medical evidence must be presented on the day and at the place where the child was summoned to be vaccinated.

vaccination rooms

Children aged 5 and 11 years will be the first public to be vaccinated by the Uberlândia City Hall in 16 vaccination rooms (see below) existing in the municipal health network. Therefore, during registration, it will be necessary to choose which unit of preference to receive the vaccination summons. Vaccination of this public will occur exclusively at the scheduled time. See the list of locations below:

UBS Roosevelt
Address: Dr Leopoldo de Castro Street. 465 – President Roosevelt

IAU Luizote
Address: Rua Matheus Vaz, 465 – Luizote de Freitas

IAU Plateau
Address: Rua da Doméstica, 253 – Planalto

IAU Tibery
Address: Avenida Benjamin Magalhães, 1115 – Tibery

IAU Martins
Address: Avenue. Belo Horizonte, 1084 – Osvaldo Resende

UBS Brazil
Address: Rua dos Pereiras 316 – Brazil

UBS Custodio Pereira
Address: Rua Tito Teixeira, 1236 – Custodio Pereira

UBS Dona Zulmira
Address: Rua Mica, 223 – Dona Zulmira

UBS Guarani
Address: Rua da Polca, 601- Guarani

UBS Our Lady of Graces
Address: Avenida Siqueira Campos 101, corner with Rua Acre – Nossa Senhora das Graças

UBS Equity
Address: Prof. Street Chafi Ayub Jacob, 60 – Abode da Colina

UBS Santa Rosa
Address: Street: Santa Catarina, 2825 – Santa Rosa

UBSF Pequis
Address: Avenida Wilson Rodrigues da Silva, 720 – Residential Neighborhood Pequis

UBSF Tie
Address: Rua Angra dos Reis, 435 – Gravatás

UBSF São Gabriel
Address: Rua Serra do Cachimbo, 830 – São Jorge

UBSF Dom Almir
Address: Rua Cirineu Costa de Azevedo, 100 – Residencial Integração

