City Hall opens vaccination record for children between 5 and 11 years old

Following the National Vaccination Operational Plan, and following the guidance of Technical Note No. 02/2022 of the Ministry of Health, the City Hall of Uberlândia opens, this Wednesday (12), the registration for the vaccination against Covid-19 of children between 5 and 11 years old (access here).

In the registration of this group, it will be mandatory to indicate the parents or another responsible for the child, since the person summoned will only be vaccinated through the presence of one of the responsible persons registered at the time of registration.

Another important point concerns the certificate of comorbidity, which will no longer need to be attached to the registration system, as was required for other previous publics. If the existence of any comorbidity is indicated in the record, medical evidence must be presented on the day and at the place where the child was summoned to be vaccinated.

vaccination rooms

Children aged 5 and 11 years will be the first public to be vaccinated by the Uberlândia City Hall in 16 vaccination rooms (see below) existing in the municipal health network. Therefore, during registration, it will be necessary to choose which unit of preference to receive the vaccination summons. Vaccination of this public will occur exclusively at the scheduled time. See the list of locations below:

– UBS Roosevelt

Address: Dr Leopoldo de Castro Street. 465 – President Roosevelt

– IAU Luizote

Address: Rua Matheus Vaz, 465 – Luizote de Freitas

– IAU Plateau

Address: Rua da Doméstica, 253 – Planalto

– IAU Tibery

Address: Avenida Benjamin Magalhães, 1115 – Tibery

– IAU Martins

Address: Avenue. Belo Horizonte, 1084 – Osvaldo Resende

– UBS Brazil

Address: Rua dos Pereiras 316 – Brazil

– UBS Custodio Pereira

Address: Rua Tito Teixeira, 1236 – Custodio Pereira

– UBS Dona Zulmira

Address: Rua Mica, 223 – Dona Zulmira

– UBS Guarani

Address: Rua da Polca, 601- Guarani

– UBS Our Lady of Graces

Address: Avenida Siqueira Campos 101, corner with Rua Acre – Nossa Senhora das Graças

– UBS Equity

Address: Prof. Street Chafi Ayub Jacob, 60 – Abode da Colina

– UBS Santa Rosa

Address: Street: Santa Catarina, 2825 – Santa Rosa

– UBSF Pequis

Address: Avenida Wilson Rodrigues da Silva, 720 – Residential Neighborhood Pequis

– UBSF Tie

Address: Rua Angra dos Reis, 435 – Gravatás

– UBSF São Gabriel

Address: Rua Serra do Cachimbo, 830 – São Jorge

– UBSF Dom Almir

Address: Rua Cirineu Costa de Azevedo, 100 – Residencial Integração