City of SP should start vaccinating children against Covid-19 on January 17 | São Paulo

The city of Sao Paulo should start immunizing children against Covid-19 from next Monday (17).

In the state, the official date has not yet been released by the management of João Doria (PSDB).

Vaccination, according to Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), will be initiated by the group of 11 years old, estimated at 168 thousand children.

“If we receive the vaccines, we will be distributing them on Saturday and then we will start vaccinating children on Monday. [vacinação] with 11-year-olds”, said Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB).

Despite the forecast, the municipality has not yet been informed about the amount of doses it will receive. Ricardo Nunes believes, however, that it will be enough to vaccinate this first group.

According to the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, immunization in the capital will be scaled by age, in descending order, but there is still no schedule of dates.

The municipal management awaits the schedule for sending the lots to define the vaccination schedule.

The capital decided not to follow the state’s proposal, released this Wednesday, which provides for initially vaccinating children with comorbidities, in addition to indigenous people and quilombolas.

The state management also recommended that the application be made in schools. The secretary had already criticized and discarded this possibility.

The immunization of children should be done in separate rooms at the city’s health posts.

The 1st batch of Pfizer vaccine arrives in Brazil for children aged 5 to 11 years

The first batch of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for children arrived in Brazil this Thursday morning (13).

The shipment with 1.248 million doses landed at Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas, and was forwarded to the Distribution Center of the Ministry of Health, in Guarulhos, in Greater SP.

The immunization of this group was authorized by the Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) in December 2021.

This Wednesday (12), the government of São Paulo announced the opening of pre-registration for the beginning of the immunization of children from 5 to 11 years old against the disease.

Parents can access the São Paulo government website to enter the child’s data and speed up care at health posts in the state.