Clube do Remo confirms agreement with defender Everton Sena | Sport Pará | Online Diary

After having experienced an intense season in 2021, from participating in Série B of the Brazilian Championship, ending in a frustrating way with relegation to Série C in the last round, inside Baenão, to winning the unprecedented title of Copa Verde, Clube do Remo The process of assembling the cast for the year 2022 is still active, looking for new titles and a return to Série B.

While the players continue with an intense preparation process in the pre-season that takes place in the municipality of Parauapebas, the leaders confirm the announcement of another hiring. After the announcements by defender Daniel Felipe and striker Bruno Alves, at the end of the afternoon of this Wednesday (12) Clube do Remo confirmed through its social networks the agreement with defender Everton Sena, who is already in the capital of Pará, where he passed all the medical exams before signing with Leão.

With a very extensive curriculum throughout his career, Everton Sena, 30, has worked in Santa Cruz, Boa Esporte, Londrina, Goiás, CRB, Grêmio Novorizontino and Vitória. His last team was Cuiabá, still in the 2020 season. Even though he belonged to Dourado, the defender was not on the field during 2021. In an interview with Leão’s official website, he talks about the opportunity to play with the Leão shirt. wear this shirt from Remo, a traditional club, one of the greats in Brazil, which has a huge fan base. I’m here to help and add to this season”, he said.

The Azulino defender underwent a thorough evaluation by the Azulino Health and Performance Nucleus (NASP) led by the head of the medical department. Dr. Jean Klay. “We made a thorough assessment of Nasp, but the player still needs some time to be in playing condition, as Everton is coming from surgery and a muscle injury. In around three weeks the player will be free to train with the group. With that, he stays in Belém improving this part with the professionals”, he explained.