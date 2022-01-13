Coachella 2022 confirms Anitta and Pabllo Vittar on the schedule; festival features Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Ye | Music

Anitta and Pabllo Vittar are confirmed at the Coachella Festival 2022. The full schedule was announced on Wednesday night (12) and features Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Ye (Kanye West) as headliners.

The music festival, held in the southern California desert, will take place in April 2022 after being canceled for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event brings half a million people to an open-air location in Indio, East Los Angeles, over the course of two weeks. The 2022 dates are the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, festival and show organizer Goldenvoice said in a statement.

On Twitter, Anitta wrote that she is ready for the event. “See you on Saturday,” commented the singer, sharing the full schedule. Pabllo is also confirmed for the Saturday schedule (April 16 and 23) of the event. The Brazilians were confirmed in the line-up of the 2020 festival, which was canceled because of the pandemic.

The Festival still has Megan Thee Stallion, Karol G, Lil Baby, Doja Cat and Banda MS among other stars in the lineup.

The 20-year festival, one of the biggest in the world, was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers worked to bring him back in October 2021, according to reports, but the plan was scrapped.