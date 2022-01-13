Coachella confirms Anitta, Pabllo Vittar, Billie Eilish and Kanye West in April edition in the USA – 01/13/2022 – Lineup

The Coachella festival confirmed on Wednesday night (13) its schedule for the next edition, scheduled for April this year. Headliners include Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West, who goes by Ye as well. Anitta and Pabllo Vittar are also on the lineup.

One of the world’s leading music festivals takes place over two weekends in Indio, California: April 15th to 17th and April 22nd to 24th, with attractions repeating on each of them.

Traditionally, Coachella takes place outdoors and usually gathers more than 100,000 people a day in the Californian desert.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event had to be suspended three times. Initially it would be held in April 2020, it was rescheduled to October of the same year and then moved to April 2021, until it was cancelled.

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were the headliners cast before the wave of the new coronavirus.

According to the New York Times, despite recent cancellations because of the pandemic, Coachella has been seen as hopeful for the music industry to resume.

Tickets for the three days of the festival cost US$ 549 (R$ 3,040) and are available on the official website.